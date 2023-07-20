Netflix CEO speaks out on strikes: "We’ve got a lot of work to do here"

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos has addressed the ongoing WGA and SAG strikes in an earnings interview.

"Let me start by making something absolutely clear: This strike is not an outcome that we wanted," Sarandos said during Netflix’s Q2 earnings (H/T Variety).

He continued, "We make deals all the time. We are constantly at the table negotiating with writers with directors with actors and producers with everyone across the industry. And we very much hoped to reach an agreement by now."

The writers’ strike began on May 2 and saw the union and the studios reach an impasse over an agreement on better compensation, higher residuals, and the inclusion of more staff writer rooms with consistent work on episodic television.

The SAG strike, which started on July 13, largely revolves around disputes over actor pay and the unauthorized use of performers’ images with AI.

On the task at hand, and a potential return to the negotiating table, Sarandos said, "We’ve got a lot of work to do there. There are a handful of complicated issues. We’re super-committed to getting to an agreement as soon as possible, one that is equitable, and one that enables the industry and everybody in it to move forward into the future."

The pair of strikes, the first time both unions have downed tools simultaneously since 1960, has caused havoc in Hollywood. The likes of Deadpool 3 and Gladiator 2 have stopped filming, while actors are now no longer allowed to promote upcoming releases. Other productions, such as House of the Dragon season 2, are exempt from the strike.

