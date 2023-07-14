House of the Dragon season 2 will be allowed to continue filming in the UK despite the SAG-AFTRA actor's strike.

Per Variety, HBO's fantasy show can keep on filming overseas since the cast is made up mostly of actors from the UK, whose contracts are with the union Equity. Due to UK law, Equity members cannot strike in solidarity with SAG-AFTRA.

"Equity UK will support SAG-AFTRA and its members by all lawful means," said the union's strike guidance.

"A performer joining the strike (or refusing to cross a picket line) in the UK will have no protection against being dismissed or sued for breach of contract by the producer or the engager," Equity added. "Likewise, if Equity encourages anyone to join the strike or not cross a picket line, Equity itself will be acting unlawfully and hence liable for damages or an injunction."

House of the Dragon season 2 has been unaffected by the WGA writers' strike as its scripts had been completed ahead of the shutdown.

It's unclear when season 2 will wrap, but the second season of Amazon Prime Video's big-budget fantasy show, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, has already wrapped (and continued to film without its showrunners on set once the writers' strike was called).

A simultaneous writers' and actors' strike has not occurred for over 60 years. Its impact on the wider industry remains to be seen, but, at the moment, Hollywood is at a near-standstill.

