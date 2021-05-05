Netflix cancels Sherlock Holmes spin-off The Irregulars after one season

The Irregulars won't be solving any cases on Netflix – the streamer has canceled the mystery drama after only one season, Deadline reports.

Based on the works of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, Netflix's Sherlock Holmes-inspired series The Irregulars puts a new spin on the familiar tales. In Conan Doyle's original stories, the Irregulars were a group of scrappy street boys employed by Holmes as agents. In this version – which adds a supernatural twist – they're fully fleshed-out characters with backstories, and two of the five are girls. Killing Eve's Henry Lloyd-Hughes played the elusive Sherlock Holmes, while The Witcher's Royce Pierreson was a sinister version of Dr. Watson.

The series, which premiered on March 26 this year, certainly wasn't lacking in viewers – it earned a place on Netflix's top 10 list following its debut and edged out Disney Plus series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier in Nielsen’s weekly US streaming charts at the end of April. Of course, the streamer has been known to cancel fan favorites in the past – comedy drama GLOW is one recent example, as well as Marvel series Daredevil and Jessica Jones.

There have also been reports that The Irregulars season 2 was set to start production this summer in Liverpool, England, despite no confirmation of a renewal from Netflix. Deadline's report doesn't give a reason for the cancelation, but one possible cause could be cost.