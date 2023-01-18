Netflix unveils its biggest-ever lineup of Korean movies and TV shows

Netflix has unveiled its biggest-ever lineup of Korean content, featuring a total of 34 new movies and TV shows arriving on the streamer in 2023.

Squid Game, released back in 2021, marked the boom in Korean titles for Netflix, with the show quickly becoming the platform's most-watched series ever, and the streamer is keen to replicate its success.

"Over the last year, Korean series and films have regularly featured in our Global Top 10 list in more than 90 countries, and three of Netflix’s most-watched shows ever are from Korea," said Content VP Don Kang during the lineup's launch. "This year, we’re pushing the envelope even further with the stories we tell and how we tell them. With this lineup of Korean titles, Netflix will continue to be the ultimate destination for compelling, diverse and must-watch Korean storytelling."

Many of these titles had already been announced, but there were some new reveals, including: Behind Your Touch (WT), Crash Course in Romance, The Good Bad Mother, King The Land, Destined With You, See You in My 19th Life, Siren: Survive The Island, 19/20 (Nineteen to Twenty), Zombieverse, The Devil’s Plan, and In the Name of God: A Holy Betrayal.

The streamer had previously announced six movies, including sci-fi flick JUNG-E and thriller Kill Boksoon, which will premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival. There's a whole host of TV drama series, reality shows, and social commentary series on the roster.

