Arcane season 2 isn't coming in 2023

Arcane season 2 isn't coming out this year, says Riot Games CEO Nicolo Laurent.

"I just watched the third episode of Season 2 before my flight to China, so we're making progress on it," Laurent said (H/T IGN (opens in new tab)). "It is not ready yet, and there's two reasons for that. One, you want the quality, you just don't wanna rush, and so that takes time. So that's the good reason."

Netflix renewed the League of Legends spin-off for a second season back in 2021, and fans have been waiting ever since without a concrete release date.

Continued Laurent: "The bad reason is honestly like, we didn't know if Season 1 was gonna be a success… If I had known we could have started Season 2 way earlier, but we didn't know so we kind of waited a bit and so now we're paying the price, so it's unfortunately not going to be this year."

The steampunk-style show focuses on the tension between two cities, the rich utopia of Piltover and the underbelly of Zaun, and features League of Legends characters Jinx (Ella Purnell), Caitylyn (Katie Leung), Viktor (Harry Lloyd), Jayce (Kevin Alejandro), and Vi (Hailee Steinfeld). Created by Christian Linke and Alex Yee, Arcane became the first ever streaming series to win a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Animated Program in 2022. The show also got its own five-part behind-the-scenes documentary, which premiered last year.

