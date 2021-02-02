Netflix announces new movie starring Jennifer Lopez as an assassin

Jennifer Lopez is set to star in The Mother, a new movie from Netflix in which she'll play an assassin.

Directed by Niki Caro, who helmed Disney's live-action Mulan remake last year, the screenplay has been penned by Lovecraft Country creator Misha Green, who was also recently announced to be replacing Ben Wheatley as the new director of the Alicia Vikander-led Tomb Raider sequel. The Mother follows a deadly female assassin who comes out of hiding to protect the daughter that she gave up years before, while on the run from dangerous men.

Lopez is also set to produce and star in another movie for Netflix, thriller The Cipher, which is an adaptation of the bestselling book of the same name. Lopez will play an FBI agent who's drawn into a cat-and-mouse chase with a serial killer.

Plus, she's currently filming Shotgun Wedding, an action-comedy about a couple whose destination wedding is hijacked by criminals, alongside Josh Duhamel who recently replaced Armie Hammer as her co-lead. The actor and singer is also attached to the rom-com Marry Me with Owen Wilson and The Godmother, based on the true story of Griselda “La Madrina” Blanco, a female Columbian drug lord who played a major part in the Miami cocaine trade during the '80s. She even performed at President Joe Biden's inauguration last month, too – J-Lo's a busy woman.