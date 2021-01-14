Armie Hammer exits Jennifer Lopez rom-com Shotgun Wedding

Armie Hammer has left his role in the upcoming action rom-com Shotgun Wedding, in which he was set to co-lead with Jennifer Lopez. The movie was supposed to start production immediately in the Dominican Republic.

Hammer has left the project after unverified images of private direct messages from the actor were posted on social media. In a statement, Hammer called the images "bullshit". A representative for the production said: “Armie has requested to step away from the film and we support him in his decision.”

Shotgun Wedding will follow a couple who gather their families for the ultimate destination wedding, just when they both start getting cold feet about their relationship. As if that wasn’t stressful enough, the rom-com takes a turn when the entire party is taken hostage and their lives are suddenly all in danger. The movie is helmed by Pitch Perfect director Jason Moore, with a script co-written by New Girl showrunner Elizabeth Meriweather. It’s set to release on Amazon Prime.

Hammer, who most recently starred in Netflix’s adaptation of Rebecca alongside Lily James, is also set to reprise his role in the sequel to 2017’s Call Me By Your Name with Timotheé Chalamet. He’s also set to star in The Offer, an upcoming TV drama about the making of The Godfather. Hammer will play producer Al Ruddy.