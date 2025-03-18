Pedro Pascal's new R-rated romance with Dakota Johnson and Chris Evans feels like a classic ode to cult rom-coms past in first trailer

The first trailer for Celine Song's Materialists is here

Materialists | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Materialists | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube
The first trailer for Materialists has finally arrived, and it looks like an ode to classic rom-coms of the '90s and '00s.

Written and directed by Past Lives helmer Celine Song, the movie follows matchmaker Lucy, played by Madame Web star Dakota Johnson, whose services are highly sought after by New York City's elites. However, her expertise isn't as easily translated to her own love life when she finds herself torn between her perfect match and her less-than-perfect ex.

We see her interacting with both, played by Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal, in the first trailer. The steamy clip harks back to classic rom-coms of years past as Lucy is pulled between two men. "Lucy M., the eternal bachelorette," she's called by one of her pals before she reveals she's responsible for nine marriages – but will she find her own match by the movie's conclusion?

The cast also includes The Umbrella Academy's Marin Ireland, Succession's Zoë Winters, and The Gilded Age's Louise Jacobson in supporting roles.

Song's debut feature film, the romantic drama Past Lives, was nominated for Best Picture at last year's Academy Awards, and Song was also up for Best Director. The film starred Greta Lee and Teo Yoo as childhood sweethearts Nora and Hae Sung who reunite after 20 years after losing touch once Nora's family immigrates from South Korea to Canada.

The Materialists is set to arrive in theaters on June 13. While we wait, check out our guide to this year's other best upcoming movies and 2025 movie release dates.

