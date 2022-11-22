Netflix's 1899 has raced up the streaming charts, but you might be watching it all wrong

1899 has climbed to the top of Netflix's streaming charts – but you might not be watching it the right way.

In the new horror series, from the creators of Dark, a migrant steamship leaves London and heads west to leave the old continent and therefore features several different languages including Spanish, French, Cantonese, German, and more in addition to English.

When the ship receives a mysterious distress call from another migrant ship, the Prometheus - which appears to be floating adrift on the open sea - what was supposed to be a simple 7-day journey to New York City suddenly turns into a rescue mission. What they find on board, however, ends up turning their passage to the promised land into a horrifying nightmare.

Many foreign language shows on Netflix are automatically set to "English - dubbed" in the audio settings. Be sure to change this to "English [Original]." That way, you can hear the characters speak in their native tongues with subtitles that pop up on the screen – rather than listening to an English dub voiced by a different actor. Trust us.

Viewers had the same issue with Squid Game and Dark, two other popular foreign-language shows on the streamer. It's better to watch with English subtitles, rather than with an English over-dub.

1899 is now streaming on Netflix.

For more, check out our list of the best Netflix shows to add to your streaming queue right now, or, check out our roundup of the best new TV shows coming your way in 2022 and beyond.