Natalie Portman is open to returning to Star Wars – though no one has asked her back just yet.

The actor portrayed Padmé Amidala in the Star Wars prequel movies, but hasn't appeared since in the saga; in fact, she's only just been referenced in last year's Obi-Wan Kenobi for the first time in live-action since 2005's Revenge of the Sith.

"I have no information on this. No one's ever asked me to return, but I'm open to it," Portman revealed to GQ.

Of course, Padmé died at the end of Revenge of the Sith, meaning any future appearances would have to be flashbacks or visions. Though Star Wars has resurrected characters before – Boba Fett being the most notable example – it seems unlikely the one time Queen of Naboo could be one of them, considering her death was such a major plot point.

The perfect place for Padmé to pop back up would be the upcoming Ahsoka Disney Plus show, though, considering Ahsoka and Padmé were close friends in the animated Clone Wars series. Hayden Christensen is also reportedly returning for Ahsoka, so the stage seems set for a flashback. Whether that actually happens remains to be seen, however.

Beyond Ahsoka, the galaxy far, far away also has Skeleton Crew and Tales of the Jedi season 2 in the works, along with The Acolyte and three new Star Wars movies. The future is looking bright.

