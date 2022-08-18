MTG Universes Beyond will feature Doctor Who in 2023 set

Get your Sonic Scredrivers out and unlock the Tardis, Doctor Who is coming to Magic: The Gathering. That's right, one of the best sci-fi shows is heading to one of the best card games, and while details are slim at the moment there's already plenty to get excited about. The Universes Beyond deck will launch in Q3, 2023 to coincide with the BBC series' 60th anniversary, and was first announced in the Wizards Presents showcase today. Whether you're a William Hartnell original or a Jodie Whittaker newcomer, the upcoming set is sure to provide all the lore, characters, and enemies we've come to revere over the years.

The set will feature four Commander decks with collector boosters and alternative art cards, and promises a range of familiar faces reproduced in mana-slinging glory. With Doctor Who Season 14 in late 2023, there's bound to be new enemies to contend with, though, and Wizards of the Coast will be right there with all the new characters as well.

If 2023 feels a little too far away, Universes Beyond fans will be glad to hear that we also received an October 7, 2022 release date for the upcoming Warhammer 40 000 set at Wizards Presents. We were also treated to another look at the 2023 Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle Earth set, heading our way in 2023 alongside a digital Alchemy release on Magic: The Gathering Arena.

MTG Universes Beyond is a series of non-standard legal sets aimed at Commander, Historic, and Modern audiences and bringing external franchises into the planes of Magic: The Gathering. Previous collaborations include Street Fighter and The Walking Dead.

