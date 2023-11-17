Ms. Marvel star Iman Vellani says the mutant reveal wasn't a sure thing for the final cut

Ms. Marvel star Iman Vellani has revealed that the finale's major mutant reveal wasn't always a sure thing.

In Ms. Marvel episode 6, Kamala Khan's friend Bruno (Matt Lintz) tells her that she has something strange in her genes, like a mutation. Of course, that's a huge tease for the X-Men.

But, though famed Marvel fan Vellani was thrilled to be involved with the scene, it wasn't guaranteed to make it to the final cut. "The hardest part was when we were filming it," Vellani told ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast. "First of all, I couldn't keep it together. Every single time Matt Lintz would say 'mutation' – which still makes me giddy every time I say the word – I would just break. They even did his coverage first so I could hear it enough times, so that by the time the camera rolled around to me, I was normal. It didn't work. First take, I was gone. It was just so cool!"

She continued: "And it was one of the last things we shot, and it was nighttime in Atlanta. It was such like vibes, you know? It was very cool. But again, we didn't know if that was gonna make it into the cut. I think that was like the most annoying thing, filming it, because it was so cool, and I was having so much fun, and I just wanted people to see my excitement over it. And what an honor, you know, to use that M word for the first time in the MCU. So I'm very glad it made it in."

Vellani can currently be seen in The Marvels, starring opposite Brie Larson's Carol Danvers and Teyonah Parris's Monica Rambeau.

