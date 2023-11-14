Iman Vellani says she's stopped giving Kevin Feige a "hard time" over the MCU because she wants Ms. Marvel season 2

Ms. Marvel star Iman Vellani wants the show to return for season 2 – so she's easing off Kevin Feige.

Vellani made hilarious waves back in 2022 when she declared she disagreed with the Marvel Studios president on the MCU's Earth designation. "I don't believe that the MCU is 616," she told Deadline. "As much as Kevin Feige can make us think that it's 616, it is 199999."

But, Vellani has turned over a new leaf. "I’m trying not to give him a hard time right now until I get [Ms. Marvel] season 2, and then maybe I'll email him another 72 questions," she told The Hollywood Reporter. "Yeah, I'm taking it easy. If he says the MCU is [Earth-] 616, I’ll let him believe that."

If you're wondering how Feige reacted to the 616 correction, Vellani revealed he took it in good humor. "No lol after I said that on the Ms. Marvel carpet, I saw Kevin the next day and he just stared at me from a far and gestured 6-1-6 with his fingers and walked away…I think about that every night before bed," she shared on Reddit.

There's been no word on Ms. Marvel season 2 since the show released last year, but Vellani discussed the possibility with The Hollywood Reporter. "I am patient, and honestly, I hope all the love that Kamala is getting from this movie inspires people to be more vocal about wanting a season 2," she said. "I would absolutely love to continue this story, and Kamala and her entire community has so much story left to tell. I want to see Bruno [Matt Lintz] again. I want to see Nakia [Yasmeen Fletcher] again, and that's just me. So it would be really amazing to have a season two, and there's so many different directions we can go with it. "

