Mortal Kombat 11 studio can't discuss new game because of "variables"

Mortal Kombat developer NetherRealm isn't ready to announce their next game due to ongoing variables.

Over the past weekend on December 11, a Twitter user asked NetherRealm boss Ed Boon what comes next for the long-time Mortal Kombat studio. Boon responded via the tweet below, saying that although he really appreciated the community's enthusiasm for NetherRealm's next project, they simply aren't ready to announce anything right now.

Really appreciate the enthusiasm for our next game and wish we were ready to announce. But we aren’t yet. Many more variables involved than we are allowed to disclose.December 11, 2021 See more

This is, according to Boon, primarily due to "more variables" that the developer themselves isn't allowed to disclose right now. While it's anyone's guess as to what these variables involving NetherRealm's new game could be, if it's a fighting game then it could be that these variables are guest characters that NetherRealm is still trying to secure.

NetherRealm first revealed earlier this year in July that it would be focusing on developing a brand new game. At the time, the studio actually announced that it would be ending ongoing DLC support for Mortal Kombat 11, over two years after it originally launched, to focus on this brand new project. Fast forward to now however, and we still have no information regarding this new game.

However, if it's fighting games you're looking out for, then NetherRealm parent company Warner Bros. might have you sorted. Over the past few months, leaks began to do the rounds of a brand new fighting game from the publisher, taking advantage of their various IPs to bring in the likes of Batman, Gandalf, and Shaggy for a new game.

This was then revealed to be MultiVersus, a multiplatform fighting game starring an extended list of colorful characters. We'll finally get to see the likes of Arya Stark, Superman, and more fight it out in this new battler. MultiVersus is due out next year in 2022 across PC and console platforms alike.

For a full look at all the other games arriving next year, head over to our new games 2022 guide for more.