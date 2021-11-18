Warner Bros confirms platform fighter Multiversus, coming next year with Arya Stark, Superman, and Shaggy

MultiVersus is official, and you may soon be able to test the might of Shaggy against Superman, Arya Stark, and other sundry pop culture heroes.

Warner Bros. and developer Player First Games finally unveiled the fighter after previous leaks gave us a look at both its overall concept and early roster . The full version of the game is set to debut in 2022 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, and PC, but you can sign up for a shot at participating in early playtests on the official MultiVersus site right now.

As the "platform fighter" terminology indicates, MultiVersus builds off the concepts initially laid out by the Super Smash Bros. series. Instead of being built first and foremost on a roster of Nintendo favorites, the characters are pulled from WarnerMedia's massive stores of intellectual property, from Batman to Game of Thrones to Tom & Jerry and beyond.

Here's the full roster which has been revealed so far, with more characters coming "soon."

Arya Stark

Batman

Bugs Bunny

Finn the Human

Garnet

Harley Quinn

Jake the Dog

Reindog (original character)

Shaggy

Steven Universe

Superman

Tom and Jerry

Wonder Woman

MultiVersus will place a strong emphasis on 2v2 battles, which will allow teamed-up duos to combine their powers in novel ways: the announcement calls out "Wonder Woman and her Lasso of Truth attack being unexpectedly paired with Shaggy and his sandwich projectile" as well as Arya Stark swapping out her face to set up a laser vision attack from Superman. This game is already full of sentences nobody would ever expect to say out loud, and it's not even out yet.

Underlying the unlikely battles will be an online infrastructure complete with dedicated servers, full cross-play support, and rollback netcode to keep matches running smoothly even with spotty connections between players.