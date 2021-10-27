Warner Bros. fighting game roster leak reveals Harley Quinn, Shaggy, and more

The Warner Bros. fighting game roster has seemingly leaked via a partial screen capture, revealing a spread of fighters from across fictional universes.

The image was shared on Twitter by Super Smash Bros Melee world champion Juan 'Hungrybox' DeBiedma, who previously said he received "secret info" about the project , teasing that it would be free-to-play and include Batman and Rick Sanchez from Rick & Morty as playable characters.

y’all thought I was lying, huh?Warner Bros MultiversusCharacter select screen. There seem to be levels and fighter type icons-Stephen Universe-Adventure Time-Batman / Harley Quinn-Superman / WW-Gandalf -Rick & Morty -Tom & Jerry-Bugs Bunny-New Char (top left) pic.twitter.com/laYwgn4kivOctober 27, 2021 See more

That second part is born out in this new image shared by DeBiedma, which shows portraits for 13 characters. Here's the full list of fighters pictured in the leak:

Steven Universe

Batman

Harley Quinn

Finn from Adventure Time

Jake from Adventure Time

Shaggy from Scooby-Doo

Superman

Wonder Woman

Gandalf

Rick Sanchez

Bugs Bunny

Tom & Jerry (seemingly as one character)

And a jolly-looking green creature who seems to be an original character

Each character portrait has an icon in the corner - they're a little hard to make out from the capture, but characters such as Batman and Jake seem to have a sword, Shaggy and Superman have a fist, and Wonder Woman is the only one with a shield. While the video DeBiedma posted - which went more in-depth into the image - has been pulled offline via a copyright claim from Warner Bros. (with DeBiedma observing that's a "hard confirm" ), these icons likely denote each character's overall approach to combat.

Did you ever think you'd live in a world where Shaggy was a brawler and Gandalf was a launcher? Well, we're not there quite yet. WB still has to officially announce the game - allegedly called Multiversus - but with all these leaks already out there, we may not have to wait too much longer for the other shoe to drop.