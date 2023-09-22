Mortal Kombat 1 unlockables and how to get them

If you're looking for Mortal Kombat 1 unlockables then you probably want to know how to unlock Havik as a playable fighter, along with the additional Kameos that are unavailable to select as your back up when you start the game. Of course, there are plenty more items to unlock as you progress, including new finishing moves, kosmetics to change the appearance of each fighter, plus customizations for your player profile. There are many different ways to access these extras and it can be easy to lose track of what's what, so here's a breakdown of how to unlock characters and other items in Mortal Kombat 1.

How to unlock characters in Mortal Kombat 1

When it comes to unlockables, the ones you're most likely to be interested in are those that add new Mortal Kombat 1 characters to your roster of available fighters, and at the time of writing there are two additional characters plus five Kameos that can be unlocked. To access Shang Tsung you needed to have pre-ordered the game prior to release, while Havik is unlocked by completing the main Kampaign storyline – this consists of 15 chapters and will take up to eight hours to clear depending on your progress speed. The five Kameos are unlocked by playing the game and increasing your account level to the following:

Account Level 5: Scorpion Kameo unlocked

unlocked Account Level 10: Sub-Zero Kameo unlocked

unlocked Account Level 15: Kung Lao Kameo unlocked

unlocked Account Level 20: Shujinko Kameo unlocked

unlocked Account Level 25: Motaro Kameo unlocked

However, it's also possible to bypass the requirements for those Mortal Kombat 1 unlockables, by going straight to the in-game Store and purchasing the relevant Characters packs. While most of these Characters are unlockable through play so this is just providing a shortcut, using this method is the only way to get Shang Tsung if you didn't pre-order the game in advance. The packs are available for the following prices:

Shang Tsung: $7.99 / £6.49

$7.99 / £6.49 Havik: $7.99 / £6.49

$7.99 / £6.49 Kameo Unlock Pack (all 5 Kameos): $19.99 / £15.99

How to earn other Mortal Kombat 1 unlockables

There are several other ways to collect Mortal Kombat 1 unlockables, with the first being to earn Mastery for each character by playing as them to rank up. This will unlock new Mortal Kombat 1 Fatalities and Brutalities, Taunts, outfit color palettes, and more. Each character has 35 levels of rewards to unlock, with the first five as follows:

Kombat Kard & Foreground Palette Brutality Taunt Brutality & Palette

The Kameo characters you select will also rank up while you use them, with 15 levels of rewards to unlock and the first five being:

Palette Kameo Brutality Kombat Kard & Foreground 5 Easy Fatality Tokens Palette

If you play through the Kampaign, you'll also unlock new and unique items as you progress through the storyline. Look for the Rewards notification in the corner of the screen after a fight – this will show both story unlocks and the Mastery rewards detailed above.

The next way to get Mortal Kombat 1 unlockables is to complete Quests, by performing specific moves, playing game modes for a certain amount of time, winning fights etc. You can track these from the main menu by accessing your profile and going to the Quests tab.

Finally, you can obtain randomized rewards by earning Koins, then visiting the Shrine through the Extras option on the main menu. For every 1,000 Koins you spend, you'll receive a new customization item to add to your collection, which you can then apply by accessing the Kustomize menu. A great way to earn coins quickly for this is to progress through the Tutorial, as you'll get 250 Koins for finishing each section and a bonus 1,000 Koins for every kategory kompletion.

