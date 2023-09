All Mortal Kombat 1 Fatalities and how to perform them

Mortal Kombat 1 Fatalities continue the most well-known tradition of the long-running fighting series – decimating your opponent in entirely brutal fashion once you've defeated them in regular combat. This latest instalment does not hold back, featuring usual flurry of limbs and viscera with just a hint of cheeky humor thrown in for good measure, so naturally you'll want to know how to carry out these over-the-top executions and cap off your victories. Follow the explanations below, then check out the complete list of Fatalities in Mortal Kombat 1 so you know which moves to enter when the time comes.

How to unlock Mortal Kombat 1 Fatalities

When you get started in Mortal Kombat, you'll find that each character has one Fatality shown in their moves list under the Finishers tab. You can level up each character to unlock a second finishing move in this list, by playing Ranked, Invasion, or Tower modes with them, but crucially you don't need to unlock a Mortal Kombat 1 Fatality in order to use it – so follow the sequences I've listed below and you can use both finishers straight away.

How to perform Fatalities in Mortal Kombat 1

To perform Fatalities in Mortal Kombat 1, you need to wear down your opponent's health until the Finish Them prompt appears on screen, then stand at the appropriate distance from them (close, middle, or far away) and enter the correct sequence of moves to pull off your character's finisher. The moves correspond to the following buttons on each platform:

Front Punch: Square (PlayStation), X (Xbox), Y (Switch)

Square (PlayStation), X (Xbox), Y (Switch) Back Punch: Triangle (PlayStation), Y (Xbox), X (Switch)

Triangle (PlayStation), Y (Xbox), X (Switch) Front Kick: X (PlayStation), A (Xbox), B (Switch)

X (PlayStation), A (Xbox), B (Switch) Back Kick: Circle (PlayStation), B (Xbox), A (Switch)

Circle (PlayStation), B (Xbox), A (Switch) Block: R2 (PlayStation), RT (Xbox), ZR (Switch)

R2 (PlayStation), RT (Xbox), ZR (Switch) Kameo: R1 (PlayStation), RB (Xbox), R (Switch)

Note that in addition to the individual moves I've listed below, every character can also perform an Easy Fatality by pressing Front Kick + Block, along with an Easy Kameo Fatality by holding Block + Front Punch. So, if you don't want to memorise the finishers for each character, this still gives you a simple way to finish each match in style.

Ashrah Fatalities

Fatalities

(Mid) Heavenly Light: Down, Forward, Down, Back Punch

Down, Forward, Down, Back Punch (Mid) Threads of Ill Will: Down, Down, Back, Back Kick

Baraka Fatalities

Fatalities

(Close) Split Decision: Back, Forward, Down, Front Punch

Back, Forward, Down, Front Punch (Close) Fatality 2: Forward, Back, Down, Back Kick

Cyrax (Kameo) Fatality

Kameo Fatality

(Mid) Annihilation: Forward, Back, Forward, Kameo

Darrius (Kameo) Fatality

Kameo Fatality

(Mid) Armed & Dangerous: Down, Back, Forward, Kameo

Frost (Kameo) Fatality

Kameo Fatality

(Mid) Breaking Point: Back, Down, Back, Kameo

General Shao Fatalities

Fatalities

(Mid) Spin Cycle: Back, Forward, Down, Front Punch

Back, Forward, Down, Front Punch (Mid) Axe-ident: Down, Forward, Back, Front Punch

Geras Fatalities

Fatalities

(Mid) Sand Storm: Forward, Down, Down, Back Kick

Forward, Down, Down, Back Kick (Close) Fatality 2: Down, Forward, Back, Front Punch

Goro (Kameo) Fatality

Kameo Fatality

(Close) Prince Of Pain: Back, Forward, Down, Kameo

Jax (Kameo) Fatality

Kameo Fatality

(Far) Big Boot: Down, Forward, Down, Kameo

Johnny Cage Fatalities

Fatalities

(Close) Hollywood Walk Of Pain: Forward, Back, Down, Back Punch

Forward, Back, Down, Back Punch (Mid or Far) Fatality 2: Forward, Down, Back, Back Kick

Kano (Kameo) Fatality

Kameo Fatality

(Mid) Heart Ripper: Back, Down, Forward, Kameo

Kenshi Fatalities

Fatalities

(Close) Blended: Forward, Down, Down, Back Punch

Forward, Down, Down, Back Punch (Mid) Fatality 2: Back, Down, Back, Front Punch

Kitana Fatalities

Fatalities

(Mid) Royal Blender: Down, Forward, Down, Back Kick

Down, Forward, Down, Back Kick (Close) Last Kiss: Down, Down, Back, Back Kick

Kung Lao Fatalities

Fatalities

(Mid) Lao’d And Clear: Back, Forward, Back, Back Kick

Back, Forward, Back, Back Kick (Close) Ripper: Back, Down, Down, Front Kick

Li Mei Fatalities

Fatalities

(Close) Roman Candle: Forward, Back, Forward, Front Kick

Forward, Back, Forward, Front Kick (Close) Happy New Year: Back, Forward, Down, Back Kick

Liu Kang Fatalities

Fatalities

(Close) Double Dragon: Down, Forward, Back, Back Kick

Down, Forward, Back, Back Kick (Close) Spaghettification: Back, Forward, Back, Front Kick

Mileena Fatalities

Fatalities

(Close) Appetizer: Back, Forward, Back, Front Punch

Back, Forward, Back, Front Punch (Close) A Little To The Left: Down, Forward, Back, Front Kick

Nitara Fatalities

Fatalities

(Mid) Vaeternus KomBAT: Down, Down, Back, Front Punch

Down, Down, Back, Front Punch (Mid or Far) Fatality 2: Back, Down, Back, Back Kick

Raiden Fatalities

Fatalities

(Close) The Storm’s Arrival: Back, Forward, Back, Back Punch

Back, Forward, Back, Back Punch (Mid or Far) Fatality 2: Down, Forward, Back, Front Punch

Rain Fatalities

Fatalities

(Close) The Red Sea: Down, Down, Back, Back Kick

Down, Down, Back, Back Kick (Mid) Under Pressure: Down, Forward, Back, Front Kick

Reiko Fatalities

Fatalities

(Mid) The Impaler: Down, Down, Back + Back Punch

Down, Down, Back + Back Punch (Close) For The General: Back, Down, Down, Back Kick

Reptile Fatalities

Fatalities

(Mid) Indigestion: Forward, Back, Down, Back Kick

Forward, Back, Down, Back Kick (Close) Acid Reflux: Forward, Down, Back, Front Kick

Sareena (Kameo) Fatality

Kameo Fatality

(Mid) Inner Demon: Back, Down, Down, Kameo

Scorpion Fatalities

Fatalities

(Mid) Eye-Palling Victory: Down, Forward, Back, Block

Down, Forward, Back, Block (Mid) Killer Klones From Netherrealm: Back, Forward, Back, Back Punch

Sektor (Kameo) Fatality

Kameo Fatality

(Mid) Kompactor: Back, Forward, Back, Kameo

Shang Tsung Fatalities

Fatalities

(Close) Side Effects: Back, Down, Down, Back Kick

Back, Down, Down, Back Kick (Mid) Fatality 2: Forward, Down, Back, Back Punch

Sindel Fatalities

Fatalities

(Mid) Hair Comes Trouble: Down, Back, Down, Front Punch

Down, Back, Down, Front Punch (Mid to Far) Livin' The Scream: Back, Forward, Back, Back Punch

Smoke Fatalities

Fatalities

(Anywhere) Hazed And Infused: Back, Forward, Down, Front Punch

Back, Forward, Down, Front Punch (Anywhere) Fatality 2: Down, Forward, Back, Back Punch

Sonya Blade (Kameo) Fatality

Kameo Fatality

(Mid) Kiss: Back, Forward, Down, Kameo

Stryker (Kameo) Fatality

Kameo Fatality

(Mid) Safety Vest: Forward, Down, Forward, Kameo

Sub-Zero Fatalities

Fatalities

(Anywhere) Hairline Fracture: Forward, Down, Down, Back Punch

Forward, Down, Down, Back Punch (Close) Brain Freeze: Forward, Back, Down, Back Kick

Tanya Fatalities

Fatalities

(Close) Helping Hands: Down, Back, Down, Front Kick

Down, Back, Down, Front Kick (Mid) Top Off: Back, Forward, Down, Back Punch

