Is Mortal Kombat 1 crossplay between PlayStation, Xbox, and PC?

Mortal Kombat 1 crossplay is possible due to an update that introduced the aptly-named Krossplay feature, meaning players on most (but not all) of the available platforms will now be able to connect to each other and deliver the most brutal of moves in online head to head fights. If you want to find out more, then here's everything you need to know about crossplay in Mortal Kombat 1.

Which platforms can use Mortal Kombat 1 Krossplay?

(Image credit: WB Games)

Thanks to the recent addition of Mortal Kombat 1 Krossplay, players can now connect across PS5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC on both Steam and Epic Games Store. However, due to issues with the port and online lag, crossplay will not be extended to the Switch version of the game, so those using Nintendo's handheld won't be joining the general pool of players.

By using crossplay in Mortal Kombat 1, players on supported platforms will be able to matchmake across various modes including 1v1 fights, Kombat League, kasual matches, and private matches, as well as being able to view leaderboards across platforms. After the Krossplay update you'll automatically be taken to a WB Games Account set up screen, where you can create and link your account so it can be used for crossplay connections. If you'd prefer not to use it, you can also disable Krossplay by visiting the Online section of the Settings menu.

