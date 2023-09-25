Mortal Kombat 1 Invasion Klues and how to solve them

Mortal Kombat 1 Invasion Klues add an additional puzzle element to this single-player mode, which open up new paths to hidden chests if you can solve them. These Klues appear above the name of certain nodes you're stood at in the various Mesas, and their meaning isn't obvious to begin with – especially as the first one you encounter after completing Johnny Cage's mansion tutorial states ESDORYT TEH DWLOR which looks like gibberish! However, if you rearrange the letters to spell out DESTROY THE WORLD then use your knowledge of the game to realise this applies to Cyrax's devastating Kameo Finisher, then things become clearer. I've taken out the hard work by solving them for you, so here's how to use all of the Mortal Kombat 1 Klues to access that secret swag.

What are Mortal Kombat 1 Invasion Klues?

As you progress through each Mesa during Invasion mode, you'll find one or mode nodes with a Mortal Kombat 1 Klue attached, as highlighted in the screen above. This could be an anagram, a phrase, or some other hint that tells you what to do during that fight, in order to clear the attached path to a secret chest so you can claim a selection of Mortal Kombat 1 unlockables for your collection. This may involve performing certain actions during that match, or finishing it by executing one of the Mortal Kombat 1 Fatalities belonging to a specific character.

All Klues solutions in Mortal Kombat 1

Fengjian Village Klues

ESDORYT TEH DWLOR (DESTROY THE WORLD)

Perform Cyrax's Kameo Fatality

(Mid) Annihilation: Forward, Back, Forward, Kameo

Sun Do Festival Klues

Toasty!!!

Perform Scorpion's Kameo Fatality (unlocked by reaching account level 5)

(Mid) Toasty!!!: Down, Forward, Down, Kameo





Use a Talisman four times within the fight

Tarkatana Colony Klues

Flipping Out

Press the stance swap button to change stance over 20 times during the fight





Perform Ashrah's Second Fatality

(Mid) Threads of Ill Will: Down, Down, Back, Back Kick

Shang Tsung's Laboratory Klues

Another Test Subject

Perform Shang Tsung's Second Fatality (unlocked by pre-ordering the game or purchasing DLC character pack)

(Mid) Fatality 2: Forward, Down, Back, Back Punch





Perform any of the Mortal Kombat 1 Brutalities or Kameo Brutalities

Living Forest Klues

Quackx10

Press down to duck (!) ten times during the fight





Perform Sareena's Kameo Fatality

(Mid) Inner Demon: Back, Down, Down, Kameo





Perform one of Havik's Fatalities (unlocked by finishing the Kampaign)

(Close) Atomic Heart: Down, Forward, Down, Back Kick

(Close) Fatality 2: Forward, Back, Down, Back Punch

Fire Temple Klues

KCIRT TAH (HAT TRICK)

Perform Kung Lao's Kameo Fatality (unlocked by reaching account level 15)

(Mid) Klean Kut: Forward, Back, Forward, Kameo





Perform one of Rain's Fatalities

(Close) The Red Sea: Down, Down, Back, Back Kick

(Mid) Under Pressure: Down, Forward, Back, Front Kick

Those are all of the Mortal Kombat 1 Klues I've found so far in Season 1 of Invasion mode, but if any more are discovered then I will add them in.

