Mortal Kombat 1 Invasion Klues and how to solve them

By Iain Wilson
published

Solve the Klues in Mortal Kombat 1's Invasion mode to unlock hidden chests with rewards

Mortal Kombat 1 Invasion Klues
(Image credit: Warner Bros.)
Jump to:

Mortal Kombat 1 Invasion Klues add an additional puzzle element to this single-player mode, which open up new paths to hidden chests if you can solve them. These Klues appear above the name of certain nodes you're stood at in the various Mesas, and their meaning isn't obvious to begin with – especially as the first one you encounter after completing Johnny Cage's mansion tutorial states ESDORYT TEH DWLOR which looks like gibberish! However, if you rearrange the letters to spell out DESTROY THE WORLD then use your knowledge of the game to realise this applies to Cyrax's devastating Kameo Finisher, then things become clearer. I've taken out the hard work by solving them for you, so here's how to use all of the Mortal Kombat 1 Klues to access that secret swag.

What are Mortal Kombat 1 Invasion Klues?

Mortal Kombat 1 Invasion Klues

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

As you progress through each Mesa during Invasion mode, you'll find one or mode nodes with a Mortal Kombat 1 Klue attached, as highlighted in the screen above. This could be an anagram, a phrase, or some other hint that tells you what to do during that fight, in order to clear the attached path to a secret chest so you can claim a selection of Mortal Kombat 1 unlockables for your collection. This may involve performing certain actions during that match, or finishing it by executing one of the Mortal Kombat 1 Fatalities belonging to a specific character.

All Klues solutions in Mortal Kombat 1

Fengjian Village Klues

  • ESDORYT TEH DWLOR (DESTROY THE WORLD)
    Perform Cyrax's Kameo Fatality
    (Mid) Annihilation: Forward, Back, Forward, Kameo

Sun Do Festival Klues

  • Toasty!!!
    Perform Scorpion's Kameo Fatality (unlocked by reaching account level 5)
    (Mid) Toasty!!!: Down, Forward, Down, Kameo

  • AMNISLTA4 (TALISMAN 4)
    Use a Talisman four times within the fight

Tarkatana Colony Klues

  • Flipping Out
    Press the stance swap button to change stance over 20 times during the fight

  • DEDAERHT (THREADED)
    Perform Ashrah's Second Fatality
    (Mid) Threads of Ill Will: Down, Down, Back, Back Kick

Shang Tsung's Laboratory Klues

  • Another Test Subject
    Perform Shang Tsung's Second Fatality (unlocked by pre-ordering the game or purchasing DLC character pack)
    (Mid) Fatality 2: Forward, Down, Back, Back Punch

  • Brutal Ways
    Perform any of the Mortal Kombat 1 Brutalities or Kameo Brutalities

Living Forest Klues

  • Quackx10
    Press down to duck (!) ten times during the fight

  • NOMED RENNI (INNER DEMON)
    Perform Sareena's Kameo Fatality
    (Mid) Inner Demon: Back, Down, Down, Kameo

  • ERTECA AOSCH (CREATE CHAOS)
    Perform one of Havik's Fatalities (unlocked by finishing the Kampaign)
    (Close) Atomic Heart: Down, Forward, Down, Back Kick
    (Close) Fatality 2: Forward, Back, Down, Back Punch

Fire Temple Klues

  • KCIRT TAH (HAT TRICK)
    Perform Kung Lao's Kameo Fatality (unlocked by reaching account level 15)
    (Mid) Klean Kut: Forward, Back, Forward, Kameo

  • Use the element that brings life
    Perform one of Rain's Fatalities
    (Close) The Red Sea: Down, Down, Back, Back Kick
    (Mid) Under Pressure: Down, Forward, Back, Front Kick

Those are all of the Mortal Kombat 1 Klues I've found so far in Season 1 of Invasion mode, but if any more are discovered then I will add them in.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.

Iain Wilson
Iain Wilson
Guides Editor

Iain originally joined Future in 2012 to write guides for CVG, PSM3, and Xbox World, before moving on to join GamesRadar in 2013 as Guides Editor. His words have also appeared in OPM, OXM, PC Gamer, GamesMaster, and SFX. He is better known to many as ‘Mr Trophy’, due to his slightly unhealthy obsession with amassing intangible PlayStation silverware, and he now has over 500 Platinum pots weighing down the shelves of his virtual award cabinet. He does not care for Xbox Achievements.

See comments