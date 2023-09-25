Mortal Kombat 1 Invasion Klues and how to solve them

Mortal Kombat 1 Invasion Klues add an additional puzzle element to this single-player mode, which open up new paths to hidden chests if you can solve them. These Klues appear above the name of certain nodes you're stood at in the various Mesas, and their meaning isn't obvious to begin with – especially as the first one you encounter after completing Johnny Cage's mansion tutorial states ESDORYT TEH DWLOR which looks like gibberish! However, if you rearrange the letters to spell out DESTROY THE WORLD then use your knowledge of the game to realise this applies to Cyrax's devastating Kameo Finisher, then things become clearer. I've taken out the hard work by solving them for you, so here's how to use all of the Mortal Kombat 1 Klues to access that secret swag.
What are Mortal Kombat 1 Invasion Klues?
As you progress through each Mesa during Invasion mode, you'll find one or mode nodes with a Mortal Kombat 1 Klue attached, as highlighted in the screen above. This could be an anagram, a phrase, or some other hint that tells you what to do during that fight, in order to clear the attached path to a secret chest so you can claim a selection of Mortal Kombat 1 unlockables for your collection. This may involve performing certain actions during that match, or finishing it by executing one of the Mortal Kombat 1 Fatalities belonging to a specific character.
All Klues solutions in Mortal Kombat 1
Fengjian Village Klues
- ESDORYT TEH DWLOR (DESTROY THE WORLD)
Perform Cyrax's Kameo Fatality
(Mid) Annihilation: Forward, Back, Forward, Kameo
Sun Do Festival Klues
- Toasty!!!
Perform Scorpion's Kameo Fatality (unlocked by reaching account level 5)
(Mid) Toasty!!!: Down, Forward, Down, Kameo
- AMNISLTA4 (TALISMAN 4)
Use a Talisman four times within the fight
Tarkatana Colony Klues
- Flipping Out
Press the stance swap button to change stance over 20 times during the fight
- DEDAERHT (THREADED)
Perform Ashrah's Second Fatality
(Mid) Threads of Ill Will: Down, Down, Back, Back Kick
Shang Tsung's Laboratory Klues
- Another Test Subject
Perform Shang Tsung's Second Fatality (unlocked by pre-ordering the game or purchasing DLC character pack)
(Mid) Fatality 2: Forward, Down, Back, Back Punch
- Brutal Ways
Perform any of the Mortal Kombat 1 Brutalities or Kameo Brutalities
Living Forest Klues
- Quackx10
Press down to duck (!) ten times during the fight
- NOMED RENNI (INNER DEMON)
Perform Sareena's Kameo Fatality
(Mid) Inner Demon: Back, Down, Down, Kameo
- ERTECA AOSCH (CREATE CHAOS)
Perform one of Havik's Fatalities (unlocked by finishing the Kampaign)
(Close) Atomic Heart: Down, Forward, Down, Back Kick
(Close) Fatality 2: Forward, Back, Down, Back Punch
Fire Temple Klues
- KCIRT TAH (HAT TRICK)
Perform Kung Lao's Kameo Fatality (unlocked by reaching account level 15)
(Mid) Klean Kut: Forward, Back, Forward, Kameo
- Use the element that brings life
Perform one of Rain's Fatalities
(Close) The Red Sea: Down, Down, Back, Back Kick
(Mid) Under Pressure: Down, Forward, Back, Front Kick
Those are all of the Mortal Kombat 1 Klues I've found so far in Season 1 of Invasion mode, but if any more are discovered then I will add them in.
© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.