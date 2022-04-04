Morbius tops box office as Marvel release defies bad reviews for $84 million opener

Morbius has proven it has bite after pulling in a solid opening weekend at the US box office. This comes in spite of almost universally critical reviews for the latest in Sony’s Marvel universe.

The movie follows Jared Leto’s Dr Michael Morbius as he attempts to develop a cure for his rare blood disorder. His efforts lead to some strange effects as he turns himself into a living vampire in the film directed by Daniel Espinoza.

Since its release on Friday (1 April), Morbius has secured a steady first weekend, proving the power of its Marvel moniker. Topping the Americas box office, the film pulled in $39.1 million in ticket sales. As per Variety, the film also brought in $44.9 million at the international box office.

This brings its global tally to $84 million, after costing Sony $75 million to produce. The news may surprise some given the movie’s critical panning which left it at just 17% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Total Film’s official verdict was two out of five, describing it as a film that "inspires utter indifference". However, fans may be more upbeat on the film than critics with audience reviews on Rotten Tomatoes currently sitting at 70%.

The box office news will no doubt be a result for Sony who will likely be pleased to have it out in cinemas after a prolonged series of release delays. The film was originally supposed to be released back in March 2021 before being delayed to October, January and then finally getting its release in April.

However, the opening weekend success sits below Sony’s recent releases, with Spider-Man: No Way Home still smashing box office records. Even the Venom sequel Venom: Let There Be Carnage, which could be considered Morbius’ closest sibling in the Sony-verse, pulled in $90.1 million.

Morbius is out in cinemas now.