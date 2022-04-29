Moon Knight writer addresses if the finale will tease Thor 4

Moon Knight’s writer has opened up about the potential links between Thor: Love and Thunder and the Disney Plus series ahead of its finale. This comes after crossover rumors emerged over the fact both Marvel Cinematic Universe properties have been exploring the realm of gods.

In Moon Knight, Marc Spector is the avatar for Egyptian God Khonshu as the series shows, among other things, how these ancient gods walk among us. While Thor, of course, focuses on Norse gods. This has led some to wonder if the Disney Plus show may set up the upcoming Thor 4.

This is especially the case as Thor: Love and Thunder will feature a god killer with the introduction of Christian Bale’s Gorr. So could Khonshu be in danger? Moon Knight writer Beau DeMayo opened up about this – and while he remained tight-lipped on what will happen in the finale of the show, he didn’t rule out a link between them.

DeMayo said to The Direct: "You know, I don’t know what they are doing in [Thor: Love and Thunder]. My honest answer is, 'I don’t know'. You do have to wonder. I’m really excited to see it. You know, it’s a question on my mind.

"I’m like curious when I see Thor, like, 'Is there going to be something? Is there not?'," he continued. However, DeMayo did admit that while Marvel is "creatively collaborative", when writing for Moon Knight he and his team were only working on that show.

Thor: Love and Thunder is due for release on July 8. The first trailer for the film teased Chris Hemsworth’s Thor turning his back on superhero life before being dragged back in amid a new enemy emerging. We were also treated to a look at Natalie Portman’s Mighty Thor in the exciting trailer for Taika Waititi’s film.

