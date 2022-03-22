Moon Knight star Ethan Hawke opens up about the possibility of a season 2

Moon Knight star Ethan Hawke has weighed in on the possibility of the Marvel series continuing beyond one season.

Created by The Umbrella Academy's Jeremy Slater, the show follows Mark Spector (Oscar Isaac), a former marine who turns to vigilantism after becoming the human vessel for an Egyptian moon god, and gaining extraordinary powers.

Before long, though, Spector finds himself drawn into a deadly mystery – all the while struggling to keep a lid on his dissociative identity disorder.

Ahead of its premiere on March 30, fans have already started speculating how Moon Knight will fit into the wider MCU, which led to Hawke – who plays antagonist Arthur Harrow – being quizzed on where the story could lead in a new interview with IGN.

"The good news is that it’s possibly both," he replied, when asked whether the show was strictly a one-shot, or if himself and Isaac would be willing to reprise their roles later down the line.

"It lives and breathes on its own merits, it functions as a limited series – and if people are engaged and excited by it then it could be the origin story of a larger thing."

Hawke's comments echo the uncertain, optimistic statements made by Moon Knight director Mohamed Diab, when he was asked about the titular superhero's future on screen.

"It’s a crazy world. Even with the successful shows, like WandaVision, they’re not doing season two. She jumped into a film, maybe she’s going to come back or not. I don’t know. That’s exciting," he explained to SFX magazine.

"I can tell you for a fact, I can see him in the next 10 years, not just the next film," he continued. "He's a very interesting character. He's probably the most interesting character for any actor to play. Oscar is doing a great job. People already like him even from the trailer. I think the show's going to resonate with people, so I see him staying for a long time."

