First Moon Knight reactions are calling the new Marvel show "brilliantly bonkers"

The first reactions for Moon Knight are in, and the initial responses to the new Marvel show are overwhelmingly positive.

The esries stars Oscar Isaac as Marc Spector (and Steven Grant), AKA Moon Knight, a mercenary with dissociative identity disorder. The cast also includes Ethan Hawke, May Calamawy.

According to journalist Sab Astley: "#MoonKnight is a brilliantly bonkers dark globe-trotting adventure; this is Marvel's trippy National Treasure. Oscar Isaac is the best addition to the MCU since RDJ, entwining torment and humour into a morally ambiguous cypher – Marc Spector is a whole new calibre of hero."

"I’ve watched the first 4 #MoonKnight eps and I’m as divided by this show as Marc himself. When it works, it’s a wildly original MCU entry with flashes of greatness, but some of the sillier aspects detract from the horror. Diehard comic fans might not enjoy it as much as newcomers," tweeted Digital Spy's acting TV editor David Opie.

Fandom's film and TV editor Kim Taylor-Foster said : "Moon Knight is Indiana Jones x Legion with a little flavour of The Descent/Creep and it is fun and the funnest thing about it is Oscar Isaac's Dickvandykey accent which there is lots of and I can't stop doing it."

Meanwhile, Twitter user Zainab Jiwa said : "So I watched the first 4 eps of Marvel’s upcoming #MoonKnight and when I say Y’ALL ARE NOT READY. I was on the edge of my [seat] the whole time. Oscar Isaac and May Calamawy…wow. The soundtrack was great, the costume was incredible. I NEED MORE."

Metro reporter Sabrina Barr tweeted "#MoonKnight is unlike anything I’ve seen in the MCU before and I’m captivated. There are elements that may divide fans, but Oscar Isaac’s ability to flit between personas is brilliant. It feels like they’re saving the big guns for the final episodes, and that’s saying something!"