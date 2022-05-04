Marvel fans react to new superhero introduced in the Moon Knight finale

Moon Knight has introduced a brand new superhero in its finale – and Marvel fans are already huge fans of the surprise character.

Spoilers for Moon Knight episode 6 follow. You have been warned!

Marc’s wife Layla (May Calamawy) joins the battle during the Moon Knight finale in Egypt. Instead of becoming Khonshu’s Avatar, however, she is inhabited by the goddess Taweret. And thus, Scarlet Scarab is born: a golden-winged superhero that seems to be a glorious, mythological mix between Falcon and Wonder Woman. The internet also approves.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

"Layla just nailed the finale. Look at her," one Moon Knight viewer wrote. Another said she is "clearly the MVP" of the episode.

"May Calamawy as Layla was genuinely some of the best parts of Moon Knight. Her acting, especially this episode, and just her overall character, CHEF’S KISS," a Marvel fan gushed.

Another added, "Layla stole and ate that Moon Knight finale. Honestly? Good for her." That was echoed elsewhere on Twitter, with one account saying, "She’s the moment, Layla as the Avatar of Taweret."

Speaking to Marvel’s official site, Calamawy spoke of her pride at becoming the MCU’s first Egyptian superhero.

"I hope that the people who can relate to Layla feel seen and excited, and people who don't, that's OK. There's space for everyone. I'm just the first. There's many more that can come," Calamawy said. "It's an honor. It's an honor just to be able to represent or to be Middle Eastern, and shine a light on that region."

For more on Moon Knight’s finale, here is our breakdown of the Moon Knight post-credits scene – and what it could mean for Moon Knight season 2.