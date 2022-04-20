Marvel fans are going wild for Moon Knight episode 4's "bonkers" plot twist

Warning: Major spoilers ahead for Moon Knight episode 4's big twist! Turn back now if you haven't seen the new episode on Disney Plus!

The latest episode of Moon Knight has Marvel fans going wild over a huge twist no one saw coming.

Near the end of the episode, Oscar Isaac's Marc Spector/Steven Grant is shot by Ethan Hawke's Arthur Harrow. After falling backward through some water, Spector wakes up to discover himself in a psychiatric hospital. May Calamawy's Layla El-Faouly is his fellow patient, Harrow his doctor, Grant a character from a movie, and Spector has a Moon Knight action figure.

All is not as simple as it appears, though, as Spector soon discovers Grant trapped in a sarcophagus – and both of them are found by the Egyptian god Taweret.

"Moon Knight episode 4 is bonkers. Jaw dropping. A complete mindfuck. The horror elements, Indiana Jones style moments, May Calamawy's acting. All stellar. Those last ~15 minutes are simply ridiculous. An incredible and bold twist. WHAT'S REAL, WHAT'S NEXT?! Cannot wait for next week," writes one amazed viewer.

Some people couldn't believe their eyes: "That twist WTF is happening! For a moment, even I believed that everything that has happened till now has only happened in Marc's mind. This show is one of the best things Marvel has ever produced."

"For a while during Moon Knight episode 4; I thought I was watching an Indiana Jones style movie, then I got hit with that twist, now my mind is so confused and I have so many questions!" says another viewer.

This fan was very impressed: "Ok the newest episode of Moon Knight. This was by far the most thought provoking and thrilling. The mystery on display here is epic and the twists and turns give me [Shutter] Island vibes. Oscar Isaac's performance is masterful!"

"That twist is like my all time fave MCU twist," another fan agrees.

"What just happened in the last 10 mins of the new episode of Moon Knight is unfathomable. The new angle to the story does bring fresh new twist to the tale. But the direction in which the series is taking audience is slowly turning into a labyrinth," thinks this fan.

While it's possible everything that's happened so far really has just been in Spector's head, there's also a chance that this is a hallucination he's suffering after being shot – or maybe he's dead, and this is the afterlife. We'll have to wait to find out for certain.

In the meantime, check out our guide to Marvel Phase 4 for everything else the MCU has in store, and if you're not signed up already, subscribe to Disney Plus here.