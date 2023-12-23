Monster Hunter World is popping off on Steam again after Capcom’s online campaign and Monster Hunter Wilds’ reveal

Monster Hunter World is enjoying a monstrous resurgence on Steam this week.

During The Game Awards 2023, Capcom announced the next entry in its mega-successful action series with Monster Hunter Wilds. But since that newness isn’t coming until 2025, the company kicked off a “Return To World” campaign to herd players back to 2018’s outing. The campaign included an obvious online hashtag and the steepest discount ever on Steam, slashing the price by a whopping 67%.

Return To World and the Monster Hunter Wilds reveal drummed up enough collective hype to push World past 100,000 concurrent Steam players this week - for the first time since its last update back in 2020, I should add. Steam Database estimates that the game hit a 24-hour peak of 113,000 concurrent players, and it’s regularly dipped over the 100,000 mark throughout this entire week.

Monster Hunter World’s evergreen success speaks to the game’s undeniable quality, the community’s enthusiasm to come back, and the massive savings on PC. The Steam Winter Sale currently has countless discounts on games, from Soulslikes to shooters, but World is still an absolute steal at £8/10 considering an average campaign could take up to 40 hours.

The wait for Monster Hunter Wilds should be more bearable now that World’s online scene has been successfully revived. The upcoming game is set to release on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PS5 sometime in 2025. Details are light, but Capcom has said more information will be coming next summer. Hopefully, we’ll get another peek at its flying mounts and gorgeous setting.

Monster Hunter players are already gushing over Wild’s adorable little creatures.