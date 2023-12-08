Monster Hunter Wilds fans are already in love with one unsuspecting little creature in the new action-RPG

Monster Hunter Wilds fans are very intrigued about one little creature in the game's new trailer.

Capcom unveiled Monster Hunter Wilds yesterday at The Game Awards 2023, effectively billing it as a major Monster Hunter World follow-up. You can catch the announcement trailer for the new game below, which features rolling dust storms, huge numbers of creatures all gathered together, and one particular Pangolin that appears to be conducting lightning.

Monster Hunter Wilds. The next generation in the genre defining series. Launching in 2025 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC/Steam. #MHWilds pic.twitter.com/HLCkHbXLfFDecember 8, 2023

Pangolins have always existed at the lower end of the food chain in Monster Hunter games. They exist to be stomped by bigger monsters, and effortlessly slain and harvested by players whenever they need a particular upgrade material. They've certainly never conducted lightning, or anything similar, which is why the Pangolin in the clip above is so intriguing.

The 'Lightning Rod Pangolin' is going down a treat with Monster Hunter fans. People are really made up for the little feller, with one Twitter user dubbing it "PANGOLIGHTNING," and other users adding things like "I love them already." We know next to nothing about Lightning Rod Pangolin right now, but it's already got plenty of fans.

LIGHTNING ROD PANGOLIN-#MHWilds https://t.co/RkbVLdIbBA pic.twitter.com/omdhSeb4nsDecember 8, 2023

Monster Hunter Wilds is set to launch in 2025 for the PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S simultaneously, which is a huge change for Capcom's series. We don't know too much about the new game yet, but Capcom's pledged to share more details in a special summer showcase next year in 2024.

