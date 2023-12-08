Monster Hunter Wilds fans are already in love with one unsuspecting little creature in the new action-RPG

By Hirun Cryer
published

'Lightning rod pangolin' is stealing hearts

Monster Hunter Wilds reveal
(Image credit: Capcom)

Monster Hunter Wilds fans are very intrigued about one little creature in the game's new trailer.

Capcom unveiled Monster Hunter Wilds yesterday at The Game Awards 2023, effectively billing it as a major Monster Hunter World follow-up. You can catch the announcement trailer for the new game below, which features rolling dust storms, huge numbers of creatures all gathered together, and one particular Pangolin that appears to be conducting lightning.

See more

Pangolins have always existed at the lower end of the food chain in Monster Hunter games. They exist to be stomped by bigger monsters, and effortlessly slain and harvested by players whenever they need a particular upgrade material. They've certainly never conducted lightning, or anything similar, which is why the Pangolin in the clip above is so intriguing.

The 'Lightning Rod Pangolin' is going down a treat with Monster Hunter fans. People are really made up for the little feller, with one Twitter user dubbing it "PANGOLIGHTNING," and other users adding things like "I love them already." We know next to nothing about Lightning Rod Pangolin right now, but it's already got plenty of fans.

See more

Monster Hunter Wilds is set to launch in 2025 for the PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S simultaneously, which is a huge change for Capcom's series. We don't know too much about the new game yet, but Capcom's pledged to share more details in a special summer showcase next year in 2024.

You can check out our new games 2023 guide for a look at how all the other future releases are stacking up alongside Capcom's new game. 

Hirun Cryer
Hirun Cryer

Hirun Cryer is a freelance reporter and writer with Gamesradar+ based out of U.K. After earning a degree in American History specializing in journalism, cinema, literature, and history, he stepped into the games writing world, with a focus on shooters, indie games, and RPGs, and has since been the recipient of the MCV 30 Under 30 award for 2021. In his spare time he freelances with other outlets around the industry, practices Japanese, and enjoys contemporary manga and anime.