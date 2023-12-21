The Winter Steam Sale 2023 is live and Baldur's Gate 3 is on sale for the first time

The 2023 Steam Winter Sale is live. You've got until 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BT on January 4, 2024 to add yet more games to your backlog – or, if you're actually a healthy PC gamer, grab something to play immediately – on the cheap.

The winter sale kickoff also opened voting for the 2023 Steam Awards, which have been narrowed down since the preliminary nominations during the Autumn Sale. You can cast your final votes here . This year's categories are:



Game of the Year

VR Game of the Year

Labor of Love

Best Game on Steam Deck

Better with Friends

Most Innovative Gameplay

Outstanding Story-Rich Game

Best Game You Suck At

Outstanding Visual Style

Best Soundtrack

Sit Back and Relax

The official trailer for the Steam Winter Sale 2023 – and it's still wild to me that these things have trailers now – featured Steam sale regulars like The Witcher 3 and Dwarf Fortress, as well as newer games such as Atomic Heart and Battlebit Remastered. With the sale now live, heaps of new games and unmissable classics are discounted.

My favorite game of 2023 was Steam Next Fest, writes our own Rollin Bishop.