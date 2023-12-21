10 indies that might have gone under your radar this year

It's no exaggeration to say that this year has been a big one for new games, and 2023 has been absolutely stuffed full with exciting indie releases. From narrative-driven adventures that tug on the heartstrings, to creative puzzle games that keep you guessing, and engrossing RPGs that hold your attention, the very best indie games we've seen over the past 12 months truly showcase just how spoilt for choice we've been when it comes to diverse and inventive experiences. With the likes of Cocoon blowing us away with its incredible puzzle designs, to Dredge fascinating us with its gentle undercurrent of horror, and other memorable, heartfelt experiences such as Jusant and Thirsty Suitors , we really have seen a stellar lineup, and that barely scratches the surface of everything that made a lasting impression this year.

Our Indie Spotlight series can certainly attest to that, with the GamesRadar+ team sharing their love for all manner of noteworthy indie games that came our way in 2023 across the board. But with many games to choose from, and more and more releasing all the time, you may find yourself wondering what games you might have missed – so if you're looking to catch up on some of the standout indie games we saw this year, you've come to the right place. Below, we've gathered together the 10 indie gems of 2023 from our Spotlight series to celebrate the games we've loved getting stuck into this year.

10. Dave the Diver

Platform(s): PC, Switch

Developer: Mintrocket

Even if you've not played Dave the Diver, you've likely heard of it thanks to its many award nominations this year – and the fact that it's sparked debate over what an indie game actually is – but it's well worth checking out if you have it tucked away in your backlog, or you've yet to add it to your wishlist. The pixelated adventure sees you go deep-sea diving and fishing during the day and running a sushi restaurant by night. As an RPG with management sim elements, Dave the Diver serves up a satisfying gameplay loop packed full of activities, humor, and quirky characters. There's also some hidden depths to uncover that gives the experience a sense of mystery. It really has been a surprise hit this year.

9. Station to Station

Platform(s): PC

Developer: Galaxy Grove

Station to Station is a delightful little gem for train enthusiasts or those looking to kick back and play something with chill vibes. With its beautiful voxel art style, you can set about building up your very own railway and the surrounding landscape it travels across. With puzzle elements to solve, there are also various different levels set in the different biomes of the map that offer up optional additional challenges. Starting off small, your world will soon grow, and you can watch as the peaceful environments expand and develop as you continue to connect your railways. And with post-launch support adding to the experience, now's a great time to choo-choo-choose Station to Station if you've missed out on giving it a go earlier this year.

8. Inkulinati

Platform(s): PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Developer: Yaza Games

Whether you're a fan of strategy games or history, Inkulinati really jumps off the page with its unique turn-based medieval-themed offering. Set within the pages of a medieval manuscript, you play as an Inkulinati who's able to draw units and obstacles onto the page to fight back against rival Ink masters. Riffing off of the time period's marginalia, you'll battle with and against all manner of bizarre and stylized creatures, from tooting donkey bards to dogs wielding swords, and snails that can fully devour most anything in its path. And since it's on a manuscript, you can even use your artistic hand to swat and flick units across the pages. With a single-player campaign and PvP, you can expect a challenging experience with a unique twist that'll put your strategic prowess to the test.

7. Killer Frequency

Platform(s): PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, Switch

Developer: Team17 Digital

If you're looking to get stuck into an indie with a sharp edge, Killer Frequency is the horror game for you. Set in the year 1987, the interactive first-person horror puzzler sees you take on the role of a late-night radio talk show host called Forest Nash in the town of Gallow's Creek. During your gig, you start getting calls from residents who are being hunted by a killer and it's up to you to help them try to survive the night. With branching dialogue options while callers are on the line, you'll be solving riddles and making life or death decisions as you attempt to piece together clues on potential suspects. It's a true homage to the slasher genre all set within a radio station plucked from the '80s era, complete with inventive scenarios and a satisfying gameplay loop.

6. Bramble: The Mountain King

Platform(s): PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, Switch

Developer: Dimfrost Studio

Bramble: The Mountain King is a cinematic adventure set in the dark, imaginative world of Bramble that draws inspiration from Nordic fables. You play as a young boy called Olle who's sister gets taken by a troll. Now setting out on a quest to rescue your sibling, you'll quickly find yourself swept up in the beautiful landscapes developer Dimfrost has created. But of course, there's plenty of dangers to contend with along the way, with all manner of strange and unsettling creatures that won't take kindly to your presence. If you're a fan of games like Little Nightmares, you're sure to enjoy this atmospheric horror that has its fair share of tense and memorable moments peppered throughout.

5. Bomb Rush Cyberfunk

Platform(s): PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, Switch

Developer: Team Reptile

If you ever wanted to play a new Jet Set Radio in the year 2023, Bomb Rush Cyberfunk is the closest thing you could possibly get to just that. Stylish, slick, and incredibly funky, Team Reptile's 3D adventure sees you play as a Graffiti writer called Red, who loses their head and sets out to reclaim it from the one who took it from them: DJ Cyber. Now outfitted with a cyberhead, you join up with the Bomb Rush Cyberfunk crew and take on rival gangs by tagging the streets with spray paint, completing challenges, and performing tricks and flips on inline skates, a skateboard, and more. With over the top characters and a banging soundtrack, it really is one very groovy spiritual successor to Jet Set Radio that takes you on one memorable ride.

4. Dordogne

Platform(s): PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, Switch

Developer: Un Je Ne Sais Quoi

One look at the gorgeous watercolor world of Dordogne is sure to be enough to convince you to get lost in this enchanting, reflective narrative experience. Set in the French region of the same name, you play as Mimi, a young woman who returns to her home and revisits her childhood to try and make sense of the rift in her family's lives. As you take in the sights and sounds of the summer, memories will start to come to the surface, and you'll begin to build up a picture of Mimi's family past. With plenty to explore and see, it's a heartfelt, touching adventure that captures a sense of beauty and mystery in equal measure.

3. Roots of Pacha

Platform(s): PC, PS4, PS5, Switch

Developer: Soda Den

There's certainly no shortage of farming sims to choose from, but every now and then, a new one crops up that puts a fun and more unique spin on the genre. Enter Roots of Pacha, a farming adventure that takes you back to the Stone Age to experience agriculture in the prehistoric days. With a satisfying sense of progression, you'll discover and develop new tools and buildings, and get stuck into food preservation and metalworking as you help to expand and grow your own village. With a community to get to know, there's also the opportunity to find love. Complete with an exciting narrative and adorable mammoths that you can absolutely pet, Roots of Pacha is like a Stone Age Stardew Valley that will keep you coming back for more.

2. Saltsea Chronicles

Platform(s): PC, PS5, Switch

Developer: Die Gute Fabrik

Saltsea Chronicles is a story-driven adventure you won't soon forget from the developer of Mutazione. With an ensemble cast of characters to journey alongside, you follow the story of a ragtag crew who set out aboard the De Kelphie ship to find their missing captain. While everyone has their own distinct personalities and flaws, the group all brought together by the same goal, with more joining their crew as the story goes on. Their motivations might not always align, though, which can cause conflicts you can try to resolve. Going from location to location, you'll explore a variety of vibrant and diverse communities as you try to piece together what happened to your caption. With a myriad of choices to make that will affect the entire group, Saltsea Chronicles delivers a compelling experience that will tug at your heartstrings.

1. In Stars and Time

Platform(s): PC, PS5, Switch

Developer: insertdisc5

In Stars and Time is easily the best indie RPG of 2023. Not only is its concept inventive and intriguing, but it's also home to some of the most loveable characters that you'll want to give your heart to. Following the story of Siffrin and their companions, you set out on a perilous quest to put a stop to an evil king who's frozen people in time. Beginning just as you're about to set out and take on the king in the palace, it feels like you start out in the tail end of the RPG, but that's for a very good reason.

Upon dying for the first time, you discover you're stuck in a time loop that brings you right back to where you started each time. Every loop gives you the opportunity to learn more about Siffrin and the other characters, and increase your chances of defeating the king for good. There's an undercurrent of mystery to the adventure that keeps you hooked, and the superb writing that brings the story to life will constantly surprise and delight you. If you're looking to play a new indie RPG, make it In Stars and Time.

