Monster Hunter Wilds isn't out until 2025, so Capcom's trying to get players back into Monster Hunter World - with a record discount on PC

Off the back of Monster Hunter Wilds' reveal last week, Capcom is kicking off a campaign to revive Monster Hunter World's online scene.

While Capcom has unveiled Monster Hunter Wilds last week at The Game Awards 2023, there's a fair while to wait until we'll get our hands on the new action-RPG in 2025. Until then, Capcom's attempting to fill the time by beckoning players back to 2018's Monster Hunter World, under the '#ReturntoWorld' campaign.

Hunters, keep your skills sharp ahead of the arrival of Monster Hunter Wilds in 2025 as we invite you to join us as we #ReturntoWorld! It's time to relive the hunts & journey we've taken since 2018 as we look forward to the next generation! Full info: https://t.co/vniPj56ko9 pic.twitter.com/EGTFlZ410sDecember 11, 2023 See more

In an even bigger attempt to welcome people new and old to World, Capcom's discounted the game to its lowest-ever price on Steam. It's now a whopping 67% off on the PC storefront, which, even for the base version of the 2018 game, still feels like an absolute steal considering it can take upwards of 40 hours to just finish the main campaign once over.

"Return to World is a celebration of Monster Hunter World, as we welcome new players who join us in the sale, and re-live an epic journey with those of you that have previously set out from Astera and adventured through the Ancient Forest and beyond..." Capcom writes on Steam.

I should point out that Capcom skipping over the more recent Monster Hunter Rise and going all the way back to World tells us something about Wilds. Capcom clearly considers Wilds a follow-up to World, rather than Rise, and this might be a good or bad thing depending on who you ask. Some Monster Hunter players before the more modern World, while others prefer the more traditional Rise.

Nonetheless, there's perhaps never been a better time to delve into Monster Hunter World. We've got plenty of hours to fill until Wilds eventually rolls around in 2025, but it remains to be seen just how much the 2018 game's player base will be re-energized by Capcom's call to action.

Looking elsewhere for the forthcoming game, Monster Hunter Wilds fans are convinced it's going fully open-world, which would be a huge gameplay shift for the decades-old series. Taking multiple biomes with their own distinct monsters and putting them on the same map is going to be a tough challenge if that's what Capcom really is doing.

Check out our full new games 2023 guide for a look at all the games we'll be playing while we wait for Wilds.