Steam Winter Sale is heaven for Soulslike likers - here are 10 genre highlights with discounts up to 80%, from Elden Ring to Remnant 2

Steam’s Winter Sale is currently underway with hundreds of steep discounts across the storefront available until January 4. The festive savings should satisfy gamers no matter what you’re craving this holiday, but Soulslikers in particular should rejoice since the genre’s biggest and bestest are going for cheap.

Of course, the subgenre’s big daddy (Fromsoftware) is participating in the festivities with a 40% reduction on its magnum opus, Elden Ring, slashing the price down to £30/$36. The studio’s Souls-adjacent, ultra-fast, stylish-action game Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is also half price for £25/$30 - should you want something that tests your reflexes, rather than the quality of your character build.

2023 has been a standout year for the genre, and to celebrate the rare victory, three of this year’s big Soulslikes are also discounted. Remnant 2’s standard edition is currently £25/$30, while its Deluxe and Ultimate editions are also down by a steep 40%. The gothic slasher starring Pinocchio - the excellent Lies of P - is now just £40/$48, right in time for more fairytale-themed bosses next year. And finally, this year’s Lords of the Fallen reboot/sequel/thingymajig is down 35% and available for £32/$39.

For something with more guns, lasers, and mechanized crab foes, check out The Surge (now only £1.70/$2) and its sprawling sequel The Surge 2 (£5/6), aka the duo that lets you rip apart baddies before stripping them for upgrades. Another excellent duology comes from Blasphemous (£5/$6) and this year’s Blasphemous 2 (£18/$22), two unholy side-scrolling gems that have some welcome Metroidvania DNA in the mix.

Also, a special shoutout to Death’s Door, which exists in the intersection between Soulslike and Zelda homage - interconnected levels, tough bosses, puzzles that utilize all your tools, and secrets that make you audibly “oooh” and “ahh.” I promise. You can check out more deals here.

