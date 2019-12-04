Monster Hunter World: Iceborne dev diary reveals more new monsters and Guiding Lands improvements

With the next free update for Monster Hunter World: Iceborne due tomorrow, December 5, today Capcom released a lengthy developer diary detailing the next few weeks of content coming to the game. New monsters like Stygian Zinogre and Tempered Ruiner Nergigante are the headliners, but there are also some big changes coming to the Guiding Lands end-game grind, not to mention some extravagant in-game festivals.

Stygian Zinogre and Tempered Ruiner Nergigante will arrive on December 5, with the former receiving a special Master Rank quest and the latter coming to the Guiding Lands via max-level regions, including a new Tundra region. Another new monster was quietly teased in another segment of the video. Check out this screenshot:

Capcom recently teased a new black dragon monster on Twitter , and given its silhouette, many players speculated that it's an adult version of Xeno'jiiva, the final boss of Monster Hunter World. The Safi'jiiva armor set shown in this screenshot lines up with that theory, and suggests that the new black dragon is indeed an evolved species named Safi'jiiva. It's not mentioned on Iceborne's roadmap, but then that's tradition for black dragons in Monster Hunter games. Capcom always dances around them right up until release, so I wouldn't be surprised to see Safi'jiiva appear out of nowhere in the coming months.

New monsters aside, the update coming on December 5 will also introduce two big Guiding Lands changes as a follow-up to Capcom's previous promise to improve the end-game grind. Most importantly, players will now be able to manually de-level specific regions, just in case you need to grind for certain monsters. Secondly, special track and analysis progress will now be shared between players on Guiding Lands expeditions, ensuring more reliable access to rare monsters.

The rest of the diary focuses on cosmetic and event additions, the most important being more craftable layered armor sets, this time featuring High Rank sets. Capcom says it's considering adding Master Rank armor into the pool in a future update, so keep your fingers crossed. Between the Asteria and Seliana Festivals starting on December 20, the two-year anniversary event coming in January, and the Horizon Zero Dawn: The Frozen Wilds crossover rolling out this winter, players can also expect a suite of limited-time layered armor, as well as Japanese-style room decorations, more hair styles, and plenty of Palico gear. Here's the full roadmap for reference:

