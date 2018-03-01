Monster Hunter World: How to get the Horizon Zero Dawn Aloy armour and bow

Monster Hunter World’s delightful Horizon Zero Dawn love-in continues, with a new and decidedly cool set of gear to unlock. Following the Watcher-themed Palico skin that was available around the game’s PS4 launch, Capcom’s dino-slaying RPG epic now has a special, PS4-exclusive quest with the scope to deliver you a full-blown set of Aloy armour – which, presumably by way of magical genetic editing, also gives your Hunter the Horizon heroine’s face. As for how to get the Monster Hunter World Horizon Zero Dawn armour? Let me explain.

First, the good news. The Aloy armour-set, as well as being a brilliant-looking bit of kit, is also a pretty solid get-up in terms of functionality. Packing a raft of decent Armor Skill perks focused on boosting and conserving stamina, and also increasing critical hit chances with situational buffs to Affinity, it provides a good, pre-made set of bonuses for Hunters with a penchant for kinetic, hard-hitting play.

The bad news? You’re going to have to kill a heck of a lot of Anjanaths to get it. Okay, so six, but when we’re talking about Anjanaths, that’s more than enough. To get going, you’ll need to have hit High Rank (reaching at least Hunter Rank 11), and then you’ll need to go to Astera and check out the Quest Board. There, you should find a new, six-star quest – listed under Events – called The Proving. Sign up for this, and you’ll be tasked with taking down a special, tougher than usual Anj. Tougher than usual even for High Rank. Told you six was enough. You’re going to want to bring a team with you for this one.

As a completion reward, you’ll get a Nora Brave Trophy, among the usual Anjanath crafting materials and bonus items. You’ll need four of these in order to forge the Horizon armour (named Aloy Alpha in the Smithy), as well as two more if you want Aloy’s bow. Which you almost definitely do. So yeah, you’re looking at a bit of a grind. It’s worth just digging in and committing though, as it’s a mighty cool armour-set to have, not to mention a surprisingly good one, for a crossover game promotion. Also, The Proving is a limited-time event, currently slated to run until March 15.

