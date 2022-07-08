The Monster Hunter Rise Transcendent Rhino is an incredibly rare beetle in Sunbreak that can only be found in the Flooded Forest, hidden in the swampy area on Master Rank quests and expeditions. They're actually a rare account item based on an upgraded version of the Shining Rhino - which we'll explain in more detail below. Read on for the exact locations of the MH Rise Transcendent Rhino in Sunbreak below, and why the in-game map can be a little deceptive when it comes to finding them.

How to get the Transcendent Rhino in Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak

(Image: © Capcom)

The Transcendent Rhino in MH Rise is found through the following steps:

1. Go to the Flooded Forest in any Master Rank quest or expedition

2. Head to the marked areas above and find each "Unique Item: Shining Rhino", gold beetles always clinging to tree trunks.

3. Interact with the Shining Rhinos, and each one will have a chance to actually be a Transcendent Rhino that gets added to your inventory.

4. Move to the next location and harvest it. After five minutes, the Rhinos should respawn, allowing you to make another attempt.

The odds of each Shining Rhino being Transcendent is roughly one-in-three, by our own experience, meaning you might have to try a few before you find even one. The other thing worth noting is that the Rhino at the top of the temple in the Southeast of the map is behind a broken wall that'll require an explosive barrel to break through. Without one, you've no way of reaching the beetle within.