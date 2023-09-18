First trailer released for spin-off to one of Netflix's most popular shows of all time

The first major look at the new Money Heist spin-off has been released by Netflix, and it confirms when the show will soon be hitting our screens.

Titled Berlin, the new mini-series arrives on Netflix on December 29, and if you've not yet guessed from the title, it's based on the Money Heist character of the same name. He's played once again by Pedro Alonso, reprising the role for a premise that will look pretty familiar for fans of the original series too.

Essentially, he plans a heist and recruits a band of criminals to help him out. However, what's most striking about the new trailer is how it gives us a glimpse at the tone of the series, which looks set to capitalize on the charisma of its main character. Berlin has long been a fan-favorite character, so we're particularly excited to find out some more about his history prior to his (spoiler) unfortunate end in the main show.

Netflix will also be hoping the series can follow in the success of Money Heist as well, several of its seasons still sitting high up in its list of the 15 most-watched shows of all time. It seems like all of the ingredients are there, with creator Álex Pina helming the show and some intriguing new introductions. We also wouldn't be surprised if there were a cameo or two as well.

"It’s a trip through the golden age of the character, when he robbed around Europe crazy in love," Pina previously told TUDUM, confirming it is full of crime, tension, travel romance and humor. "That’s the most surprising, the comedy. You’re going to make people laugh a lot." Sign us up!

