Modern Warfare 3 campaign early access time confirmed - here's when you can play the campaign early

Modern Warfare 3 officially launches on November 10, but you don't have to wait that long to play if you're looking forward to the campaign. The developers have now confirmed exactly when you can expect campaign early access to begin.

You can get into Modern Warfare 3 campaign early access starting on November 2 at 10am PDT - just a few hours from now as this post goes live. That'll be a simultaneous release across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC via Steam and Battle.net, so no matter where you're playing you can jump in simultaneously as everybody else.

If you live elsewhere, though, here is when Modern Warfare 3's campaign early access starts in your timezone.

Modern Warfare 3 campaign early access time

10am PDT

1pm EDT

5pm GMT

7pm CEST

5 am AEST

Campaign early access is available to anyone who makes a digital Modern Warfare 3 pre-order. Pre-loads for the campaign are already live, so you can get that certainly substantial download going early. Pre-loads for the full game - including Multiplayer and Zombies - will kick off on November 8 at 10am PDT / 1pm EDT / 5pm GMT.

Playing through the campaign, whether during early access or after the full launch, will get you a number of rewards that you can take into the online modes. You can get the full list of bonuses on the official site, but they include calling cards, operators, and double XP boosts.

The new game's trophy list recently went live and, at least on PS5, it appears to be listed as DLC for Modern Warfare 2 - which mirrors early fears from fans that MW3 itself would essentially be glorified DLC for the previous game. But hey, at least it's got a separate trophy list with its own platinum on PS4.

