Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 doesn't have a platinum trophy on PS5, so fans are questioning if it's really just DLC again

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 doesn't have a platinum trophy on PS5, leaving fans to question whether the sequel really is its own stand-alone title.

As spotted by @PowerPyx on Twitter, if you access Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3's trophy menu on PS5 , you'll find that it doesn't have a platinum trophy for players to obtain. Not only this but it actually gets grouped into Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's trophy menu, as if it was the aforementioned game's DLC. Surprisingly, this isn't the case on PS4, which gives the Activision shooter its own trophy menu and platinum trophy to collect.

Fans have been questioning whether Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 is just "glorified DLC" for Modern Warfare 2 since its announcement a few months ago - with many wondering if it's even worth the $70+ price tag at launch. Now that this trophy discovery has been shared, it seems these theories are back and stronger than ever. "So it was DLC all along," one Twitter user has replied to the tweet below. "If this isn't a mistake then they need to immediately lower the price of the game," another has added.

To be fair, as that user has pointed out, there's always a chance that this is a mistake and will be fixed before the game launches next week. This might not be enough to convince everyone to part with their cash though: "If this doesn't have a Platinum I'm just not buying it lmao," another Twitter user has shared.

COD Modern Warfare 3 on PS5 doesn't have a Platinum trophy, it's a DLC list for Modern Warfare 2. Only the PS4 version has a standalone list and Platinum trophy. What the heck! pic.twitter.com/cgIxwuJW0kNovember 1, 2023

It's understandable why Call of Duty fans might be suspicious of the new title. Early this year reports suggested that we wouldn't be getting an annual Call of Duty release in 2023 , that is until Activision apparently had a change of heart. As well as this, a different report revealed that this year's upcoming release (which turned out to be Modern Warfare 3) was originally supposed to be a "premium expansion" but evolved into its own thing that acts as an "extension of the 2022 Modern Warfare 2 reboot."

It's also since been revealed by Activision that Modern Warfare 3 will carry forward most of Modern Warfare 2 - everything including guns, cosmetics, and progression. I guess we'll find out if it's worth the cost when Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 launches for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC on November 10, 2023.