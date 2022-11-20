Modern Warfare 2's Xbox matchmaking issue is being "investigated"

Modern Warfare 2 developer Infinity Ward is still "investigating" an issue that is preventing Xbox players in parties of more than three players from successfully matchmaking.

The developer confirmed there was an issue early on Saturday, but at the time of writing there's been no further update from IW, and the team's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (opens in new tab) Trello board (opens in new tab) card remains unchanged.

"We're investigating an issue where some Xbox players in a party of more than three are having issues queuing up/matchmaking," Infinity Ward announced on its social media channels. "Stay tuned for further updates."

For now, Xbox players should probably break up parties larger than three players until the issue has been resolved. As always, we'll report back just as soon as we know more and/or the problem has been fixed.

Unhappy Warzone 2.0 players are reporting that the free-to-play battle royale is locking them out of the game because they don't own Modern Warfare 2 (opens in new tab). It appears that after a handful of Warzone 2 (opens in new tab) games - and sometimes even when they do indeed own the premium shooter Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, apparently - the game locks them out by displaying a pop-up that instructs players that they need to "purchase Modern Warfare 2 to have access to everything".

Warzone 2 is completely free-to-play and, in theory at least, a different game, so players shouldn't require Modern Warfare 2 (opens in new tab) to access Warzone 2. Hundreds have now upvoted the post, however, with many commenting that they too are experiencing the same issue.

Warzone 2 officially launched earlier this week but its Steam page is already inundated with negative reviews (opens in new tab) and currently boasts a "Mostly Negative" rating from over 8,000+ reviews - less than 3,000 of which are positive.

"Warzone 2 makes a good first impression," we said in GameRadar+'s Warzone 2 review-in-progress (opens in new tab). "While it shares some similarities with its predecessor, Infinity Ward has delivered a more tactical battle royale that smartly subverts expectations."

