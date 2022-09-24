Modern Warfare 2's beta has already had more concurrent players on PC than FIFA 22 and Battlefield 2042

Modern Warfare 2 isn't even out yet, but already its beta test has clocked up almost 110,000 concurrent players on its debut day on Steam.

Of course, that's only a fraction of the player base – the beta is also live for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X users, too – but it's a good indication of the interest the game has, and illustrates just how many people are keen to give the shooter a try ahead of its formal release on October 28, 2022.

This means that the Modern Warfare 2 (opens in new tab) beta is presently topping SteamDB's (opens in new tab) "Trending Games" and "Popular Releases" charts, and currently boasts more concurrent players than established games like Dead by Daylight and Elden Ring.

Interestingly, its all-time concurrent player peak of almost 110,000 players – the official figure is 109,425 – is higher than the all-time set for FIFA 22, Resident Evil Village, and Battlefield 2042: not bad for a game that's not even out yet, eh?

Missed the first beta test and wondering if the hype is real? That's okay. The countdown clock for the next Modern Warfare 2 beta (opens in new tab) is over, and the second test went live on Thursday, September 22.

Not everyone can play, though. While it's an open beta test for PS5 and PS4 owners – just head to the PlayStation Store and download it from there – Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC players can only take part if they've put down a Modern Warfare 2 pre-order.

It's not been a perfect beta, however, and Modern Warfare 2 beta crashes and error codes are causing some problems right now, particularly for PC and Xbox players. If you're having trouble, check out our Modern Warfare 2 beta crashing and error fixes (opens in new tab) guide. We're also monitoring whether or not Modern Warfare 2 servers down (opens in new tab) is a problem, so pop back and double-check if you continue to have trouble.