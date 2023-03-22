Netflix's new Power Rangers movie is a Mighty Morphin nostalgia rush

Now for your daily dose of nostalgia: The trailer for Netflix's new Power Rangers movie is sure to hit '90s kids right in the feels.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once and Always is being released on the streamer next month to celebrate Mighty Morphin's 30th anniversary.

It's not doing things by halves, either. Original Blue Ranger Billy Cranston (David Yost) is being joined by the first Black Ranger Zack Taylor (Walter Jones), and the second Red, Yellow, Black, and Pink Rangers from the franchise's Mighty Morphin era.

Once a ranger, always a ranger!Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always premieres April 19! pic.twitter.com/kEDrEr85EOMarch 22, 2023 See more

As the trailer shows, they encounter a familiar – if slightly more robotic than usual – villain in Rita Repulsa. Tragedy even strikes when one of their own, original Yellow Ranger Trini, falls in battle. In her place, her daughter Minh (Charlie Kersh) steps in to face down a fresh threat.

Not only does it promise time travel fun – always a recipe for success in Power Rangers – but it contains all of the cheesy, campy brilliance that enraptured millions decades ago. There are B-movie creatures galore, slightly wonky CGI, and an explosions budget that would make Michael Bay blush. Some old favorites are back too, including Alpha-5 (though no Zordon… yet), and the Megazord. It's 1993 all over again, baby.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once and Always is streaming on Netflix from April 19. Power Rangers is gearing up for its 30th season, Cosmic Fury, later in 2023. For more from the streamer, check out the best Netflix movies and best Netflix shows you should be watching right now.