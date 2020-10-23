Microsoft Flight Simulator code appears to reference Xbox Series X and Series S VR

Microsoft Flight Simulator code appears to reference VR on the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

As spotted by Windows Central , user Cygnifick posted the code on the Microsoft Flight Simulator forum , which references "Scarlett_VR", and "EDITION_SCARLETT publishedPackages_Scarlett.xml". Scarlett is the original code name for the next-generation lineup of consoles. As such, both Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S fall under the project Scarlett codename. The mention of Scarlett in the Microsoft Flight Simulator code changes may suggest that Microsoft may be considering or internally testing VR support on the upcoming consoles.

Back in July, an Xbox Wire post revealed that a VR mode was in the works for the flight sim as a result of community feedback. The post details that VR support will be available later this year in time for the launch of HP's new Reverb G2 headset. Recently, developer Asobo Studio announced that it will be holding a VR closed beta, which players can sign up to. The plan outlines that it will be held in two phases, with one beta focusing on Window Mixed Reality devices, while the other will test additional VR headsets.

Currently, Microsoft Flight Simulator is only available on PC and is also included in Xbox Game Pass on the platform, but the plan has always been to release the game on Xbox One at some stage. No release date has been revealed for the Xbox One edition, with Asobo Studio yet to reveal much about the console launch.

It would make sense to see it take flight on the next-gen consoles as well as the Xbox One. While it's best to temper expectations for now, with VR support currently in closed beta on PC and a console edition on the way, it doesn't seem entirely outside of the realms of possibility that thought is being paid to a potential VR mode on the Xbox Series X and Series S at some point.

Looking to take to the skies yourself? We're here to help with our guide to the best Microsoft Flight Simulator Prices.