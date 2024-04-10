Robert Pattinson dies over and over again in the behind-closed-doors trailer for new sci-fi movie from Parasite director

A cat has nine lives and Robert Pattinson has 17 – at least judging by the behind-closed doors trailer for Parasite director Bong Joon Ho’s new movie Mickey 17, which debuted at CinemaCon.

The trailer, which hasn’t yet been released to the public, reportedly sees Robert Pattinson’s Mickey sent on a series of suicide missions – with the kicker being that death is merely a do-over, as another clone of Mickey is called up.

"Set to ‘Ain't That Kick in the Head’ by Dean Martin, Robert Pattinson has a very specific, weird, squeaky accent in it. We see him die so, so many times. In lava, ice, space, etc. But it looks super goofy and epic and I cannot wait," Gizmodo’s Germain Lussier tweeted.

At the event, Bong Joon Ho revealed that he decided to up the kill count from the plot of Edward Ashton’s novel Mickey 7.

"I killed him 10 more times," the director joked (via The Hollywood Reporter). Pattinson, who also plays "evil brother" Mickey 18, described the film as having "one of the funniest, bizarre sci-fi scripts I’ve ever read in my life."

Mickey 17, which also stars Steven Yeun, Naomi Ackie, Toni Collette, and Mark Ruffalo, is set for release on January 31, 2025. It was originally scheduled for March 29, 2024. Pattinson will also star in The Batman 2, which has been delayed to October 2, 2026.

Elsewhere at CinemaCon, the the first trailer for Joker 2 debuted and the logo for James Gunn's Superman movie was unveiled. For more, check out the big upcoming movies headed your way very soon.