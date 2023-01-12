Michelle Yeoh's Star Trek spin-off series is still in development – four years after it was first announced

It may be four years since a Star Trek spin-off series about Section 31 starring Michelle Yeoh was first announced, but don't worry, it's still on its way to our screens. According to Paramount Streaming chief programming officer Tanya Giles, there have been conversations about the series and it's "still in development" (via TVLine (opens in new tab)).

Yeoh played Captain Philippa Georgiou aboard the USS Shenzhou in the Paramount Plus series Star Trek: Discovery. The character was killed off early on in season 1, but Yeoh later returned as her mirror-universe counterpart, Emperor Georgiou, who became involved with Starfleet’s Section 31.

Section 31 is a covert intelligence and defense organization working on behalf of the United Federation of Planets. Announced back in 2019, the series was originally meant to begin production after work had finished on Star Trek: Discovery season 3, but this was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, Yeoh told EW (opens in new tab) that the show would be like the Discovery universe "but different. It’s wilder. It’s Mission: Impossible meets Guardians of the Galaxy in space."

Yeoh has had a busy few years – she won a Golden Globe for her role in 2022's Everything Everywhere All at Once, and she's also recently had roles in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, The School for Good and Evil, and The Witcher: Blood Origin. Her other upcoming projects include Avatar 3, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, and a movie adaptation of the Broadway musical Wicked.

