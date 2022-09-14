Michael Keaton breaks silence on Batgirl cancellation

Michael Keaton has addressed the cancellation of Batgirl. He was set to reprise his role as Batman in the HBO Max movie, which was scrapped last month despite already being filmed.

"I think it was a business decision; I'm going to assume it was a good one. I really don't know," he told TV Line (opens in new tab). "I don't follow that that much."

Keaton is set to return as Batman in The Flash, which is due for release in 2023, but he's reportedly been replaced by Ben Affleck in Aquaman 2. Though, now that Aquaman 2 is once again releasing after The Flash following another delay, who knows if Keaton will still appear in the sequel movie. The actor himself told TV Line he's unsure when he'll next appear as Batman: "I don't know. We'll see."

Along with Keaton, the film was set to star Leslie Grace as Batgirl, Brendan Fraser as the villain Firefly, and J.K. Simmons as Commissioner Gordon. Bad Boys for Life and Ms. Marvel directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Falla were helming the movie.

"It's disappointing. The fans really wanted to see this film made," Fraser has said of the cancellation. "I was there: Leslie Grace is a dynamo. She's like a power Q-tip. She just goes for it. She looks great in the outfit. The movie itself was shot and conceived for a smaller screen. In this age that we've come out of now between streaming servers vs. theatrical release, it wound up being the canary in the coal mine. So, what can we learn from this? Work with trusted filmmakers, like [The Whale director] Darren [Aronofsky]."

Warner Bros. has also issued a statement explaining the move. "The decision to not release Batgirl reflects our leadership's strategic shift as it relates to the DC universe and HBO Max," the studio said. "Leslie Grace is an incredibly talented actor and this decision is not a reflection of her performance. We are incredibly grateful to the filmmakers of Batgirl and Scoob! Holiday Haunt and their respective casts and we hope to collaborate with everyone again in the near future." Deadline (opens in new tab) and Variety (opens in new tab) also cite potential financial reasons behind the cancellation.

Next up on DC's movie slate is Black Adam, which arrives in theaters this October 21. While you wait, see our guide to all the upcoming superhero movies for everything else flying our way over the next few years.