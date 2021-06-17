Metroid Dread Samus and E.M.M.I Amiibos give players health and ammo boost

Metroid Dread will be getting its own Amiibo figures of Samus and E.M.M.I which can give players exclusive perks in-game.

The new figures, which were announced at Nintendo’s E3 2021 direct, have been listed on the GameStop website where they are retailing as a two-pack for $30. According to the listing, scanning the Samus Amiibo into the game will award players with an extra energy tank which increases the player’s health by 100. Additionally, by tapping the Amiibo again, players can receive a health top up once per day.

As for the E.M.M.I figure, scanning this Amiibo into the game will give Samus a Missile+ tank, which increases her missile capacity by 10. Like Samus, players are also encouraged to tap the E.M.M.I figure once per day to receive a replenishment of missiles for that extra tank.

Similar to the Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword Amiibo which also gives players who use the Amiibo an exclusive in-game perk - the ability to fast travel - it looks as though Nintendo may be moving towards producing more Amiibos that have exclusive advantages in their games in the future.

Metroid Dread was unveiled at the Nintendo E3 2021 Direct where it was announced alongside the fact that Nintendo is “currently working hard on the latest game in the Metroid Prime series, Metroid Prime 4 .” The game’s announcement was extremely exciting for many Metroid fans as it is the first sequel to the original Metroid franchise in 20 years.

In the trailer which debuted during the Direct, we initially see a 3D rendered Samus in a new white, orange, and blue suit as she explores the planet ZDR. We also get a look at E.M.M.I before the trailer shows actual gameplay footage and it is revealed that Metroid Dread is actually another 2D side-scrolling game, similar to the series’ original titles.

Metroid Dread along with the two new Samus and E.M.M.I Amiibos will release on October 8, 2021, exclusively on the Nintendo Switch.