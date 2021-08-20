Metroid Dread new trailer and blog post detail Samus’s abilities

Metroid Dread got a new trailer today that lends a little extra context to Samus’s upcoming adventure.

The trailer, although short in length, gives Metroid fans a little more information about the kinds of creatures Samus will encounter in the upcoming game. Nintendo has also released another Metroid Dread report, which this time focuses on Samus’s powers and abilities.

The trailer opens with a shot of ZDR before giving some context on The X Parasite that previously appeared in Metroid Fusion, which acts as a prequel to Metroid Dread. This squishy jelly-like creature may look cute, but it is described as "a dangerous life form capable of mimicking its prey, [that] was thought to be extinct."

Also getting its introduction in the trailer is E.M.M.I - extraplanetary multiform mobile identifier robot - who were sent to ZDR to help investigate The X Parasite. However, according to the trailer, this didn’t go to plan - shortly after the E.M.M.I’s were dispatched on the planet, they disappeared. Cue Samus Aran, who after a quick suit change lands on the ZDR to search for the missing robots.

We don’t get to see too much else in the trailer, but thankfully, Nintendo also released the fifth issue of the Metroid Dread Report, titled Metroid Dread Report Vol. 5: The Powers of Samus .

In the post, we get to find out about Samus’s arm cannon, which features beam attacks and missiles. Samus also has a range of combat moves such as a melee counter and her signature morph ball move. The rest of the post goes into detail about Samus’s power suit, her Aeion abilities, and her immunity to The X Parasite.

Metroid Dread is set to release exclusively on the Nintendo Switch on October 8, 2021.