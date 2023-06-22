Metal Gear Solid 4 remaster hopes sparked by Konami's own website

Evidence of a Metal Gear Solid 4 re-release has been hinted at by Konami.

Last month, when the Metal Gear Solid collection was unveiled, fans were quick to note how it was titled 'Vol. 1,' possibly hinting at further re-releases. That immediately set tongues wagging in the direction of Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots, a game that's been stuck on the PS3 since launch, with no way to play it on modern platforms.

As ResetEra users have now noted, a manual for the first Metal Gear Solid on Konami's official website curiously has a screenshot of Metal Gear Solid 4. That's on the pre-order page for the Metal Gear Solid Master Collection, no less, which is a pretty decent indicator that Metal Gear Solid 4 might not be left to die in the past just yet.

Additionally, there's a big interactive 'History' page elsewhere on the Konami website, detailing the full Metal Gear Solid timeline. Right now, there are only interactive buttons for the games included in the Metal Gear Solid Master Collection, but if you hit 'Inspect' on the page, you can see placeholder buttons for Metal Gear Solid 4, Peace Walker, and Metal Gear Solid 5: The Phantom Pain.

It's weird that there wouldn't be interactive buttons for games that already exist, so we can only imagine Konami is waiting for something to set said buttons live. Something like a Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 2, for example?

As we noted last month though, the Metal Gear Solid collection might not be able to save MGS4. The PS3 was one tricky beast to develop for, and as one ex-Konami developer even noted earlier this year, Kojima could've developed MGS4 for the Xbox 360, but he thought it was just too damn complicated. We'll have to see if Konami's willing to put a tonne of resources into resurrecting the long-lost game.

The Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1 releases later this year on October 24 across PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch platforms.

