Memorial Day PS5 deals drop games to as little as $20

Right at the top of the agenda is Elden Ring. We've seen this $49.94 sales price (opens in new tab) at Amazon for a little while now, but with the full force Memorial Day PS5 deals on it, we don't know long this $10 discount will last. Recently released titles are always a solid bet for some early discounts during larger sales events, so you'll also find a $15 saving on Tiny Tina's Wonderlands (now $54.99 at Amazon) (opens in new tab) to boot.

For even lower prices, you'll be turning back the clock. We've spotted Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy going for just $29.99 (was $59.99) (opens in new tab) in Best Buy's latest PS5 deals. Not only that, but Best Buy also still has stock of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart at just $39.99 as well (was $69.99) (opens in new tab), which is impressive considering other retailers have now run out. If you haven't picked up an edition of GTA V in a while (I like to do so annually), you'll also find the PS5 version for $19.99 (was $39.99) at Amazon (opens in new tab).

Today's best Memorial Day PS5 deals

(opens in new tab) Grand Theft Auto 5 | $39.99 $19.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $20 - Grand Theft Auto 5 for PS5 is here, and you can save a tidy $20 at Amazon right now. That takes the sting out of buying this game again just a little.



(opens in new tab) Deathloop | $59.99 $26.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $33 - Yes, it's an older release, but this is still one of the heaviest games to hit the PS5 system and you're picking it up for just $26.99 at Best Buy right now. If you've been holding out for a discount, now's the time to take a leap on Deathloop.



(opens in new tab) Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy | $59.99 $29.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $30 - Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy launched late last year, and has seen its fair share of discounts since then. However, you're saving an incredible $30 on this title at Best Buy right now, making for a solid price-hours balance.



(opens in new tab) Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection | $49.99 $29.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $20 - If you're yet to dive into the finale of the Uncharted series, what better way to experience both Uncharted 4 and The Lost Legacy than with a healthy discount. You'll find this collection available for just $29.99 in Amazon's Memorial Day PS5 deals.



(opens in new tab) Sackboy: A Big Adventure | $69.99 $29.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $30 - We did see Sackboy: A Big Adventure just a little cheaper back in December, but this is a hefty discount on the co-op platforming classic. You're picking up hours of fun for just $30 here, and saving $40 in the process.



(opens in new tab) Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart | $69.99 $39.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $30 - Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart has actually sold out at this price this week at plenty of other retailers, so we wouldn't wait too long to claim this Memorial Day PS5 deal for yourself. You're saving $30 on one of the system's biggest releases of last year here, and coming within cents of a record low price.



(opens in new tab) Elden Ring | $59.99 $49.94 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $10 - Elden Ring has taken the world by storm so far, and things aren't about to slow down if this $10 discount has anything to do with it. This is the lowest price we've ever seen on one of the biggest games to hit the console.



(opens in new tab) Tiny Tina's Wonderlands | $69.99 $54.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $15 - Tiny Tina's Wonderlands has taken its first major discounts in Amazon's Memorial Day PS5 deals this weekend. The Borderlands spin-off has only been on the shelves for a month or so, but has just dropped down to $54.99. That's an extra $5 cheaper than the super brief flash sale we spotted a few weeks ago.



