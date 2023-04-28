Memorial Day monitor deals 2023 - find bargains on budget and premium screens

Memorial Day monitor deals are not far away now, with plenty of options expected to suit every budget. The trouble can be knowing where to start in a sea of sales, and that's where we come in. If you are wanting to spruce your setup by getting the best gaming monitors without breaking the bank? We'll have you covered come the big day.

What's particularly useful about Memorial Day sales is that they can sometimes usurp those offers seen on Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday. This is usually down to the many of the big brands announcing their 2023 products, prompting reductions on everything from the previous year. Basically, it's a great opportunity to walk away with a bargain.

If you're planning to overhaul your whole setup, it's also worth taking a peak at what Memorial Day laptop deals are to set to storm the web. In the meantime, you can find all the latest information, how last year fared in comparison as well as any general questions you might want answering regarding the best Memorial Day monitor deals for 2023.

When will Memorial Day TV monitor deals start? Memorial Day 2023 is set to happen on Monday, May 29th, 2023. The majority of Memorial Day TV sales will take place on the Monday, although, lots of deals will go live in the days running up to that date, likely beginning on the Saturday. Either way, if you see a deal you want, we recommend getting it ASAP as stock may not last until the deal's expiration date.

When will Memorial Day monitor deals end? Memorial Day monitor deals are expected to end on Monday (May 29th) at midnight. There is a chance that some offers will last into Tuesday (May 30th) and potentially Wednesday (May 31st), however, there is no guarantee. So if you see something you want, make sure to get it fast.

What to expect from Memorial Day monitor deals 2023?

Naturally, we're expecting big things for Memorial Day 2023. With the cost of living affecting everyone more than ever, we're hoping to see many of our favorite brands and monitors receive news discounts and record-low prices to tempt more people into making a purchase or upgrade.

Most notably, we expect many budget monitors to receive even more reductions, such as the LG 32GN650-B, the HP P22v G4 as well as the Acer Nitro XF243Y. We'd like to think a lot of these will get closer to that $100 mark, if not far away. The same can be said of the Samsung 390 Series, which recently saw the 24-inch model drop to $130. Either way, a lot of the big retailers like Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart will be running deals all weekend before Memorial Day itself. A lot of these will be limited-time or fall under their daily deals category, so keep checking in.

When it comes to gaming monitors, we're big fans of the Alienware 34 AW3423DW which utilizes OLED technology. It launched at a price of $1,300 but we've seen some decent deductions since it launched last year, and we're hoping to see it drop under the $1,000 mark. Equally, Samsung recently slashed an enormous $1,500 off the Samsung Odyssey Ark gaming monitor, so that may reappear again.

Whatever monitor you're looking for, there's pretty much a good chance that some form of discount or extra incentive will be applied. While it's unlikely to beat the majority of deals found on Black Friday, you're still in with a good shot of saving a good chunk of cash.

Last year's best Memorial Day monitor deals

(opens in new tab) HP V24i | $169.99 $119.99 at HP

Save $50 - It may not be a gaming screen, but this FHD monitor can output a 1920 x 1080 resolution and will do the job nicely for home working, browsing, and light gaming. It was well worth Ia look at that price.

Panel size: 23.8-inch Resolution: Full HD Refresh rate: N/A



(opens in new tab) HP X27 | $259.99 $179.99 at HP

Save $80 - Here was a very respectable gaming panel offer for the Memorial Day monitor deals, reduced by over 30% from its standard price. You could have got better screens but few 1920 x 1080 gaming panels went this low in cost. It was a great entry point as a result.

Panel size: 27-inch Resolution: Full HD Refresh rate: 165Hz



(opens in new tab) Samsung T55 Series | $290 $219.99 at Best Buy

Save $50 - It doesn't get much better than Samsung in the world of screens, and this curved monitor being reduced by $50 was a great opportunity to upgrade for less. Its vivid colors made it a winner.

Panel size: 27-inch Resolution: Full HD Refresh rate: 75Hz



(opens in new tab) Samsung UR55 | $319.99 $249.99 at Best Buy

Save $70 - It was hard to find Memorial Day monitor deals that beat Black Friday and Cyber Monday offerings, but this sale managed it. Samsung's IPS 4K display tumbled in price to $40 lower than it was at the end of 2021, so this was an aggressively good reduction.

Panel size: 28-inch Resolution: 4K Refresh rate: 60Hz



(opens in new tab) Samsung Odyssey CRG5 | $400 $279.99 at Best Buy

Save $120 - Although it wasn't as big a discount as we enjoyed during Cyber Monday 2021, it was still a huge saving on a very respectable monitor. And because it's Samsung, you know you're getting quality.

Panel size: 27-inch Resolution: Full HD Refresh rate: 240Hz



(opens in new tab) Samsung A700 | $349.99 $299.99 at Best Buy

Save $50 - This Samsung screen was back to its Cyber Monday price as part of the Memorial Day monitor deals, and that's cracking value for a 4K panel.

Panel size: 32-inch Resolution: 4K Refresh rate: 60Hz



(opens in new tab) Samsung Odyssey G5 | $399.99 $338.80 at Amazon

Save 15% - Here was another Memorial Day monitor deal that fell below its Cyber Monday price. While it's more expensive than some of the other options, you did get all the functionality that you'd expect from a premium monitor at a much more aggressive price point.

Panel size: 27-inch Resolution: WQHD (1440p) Refresh rate: 165Hz



(opens in new tab) Alienware AW2521H | $909.99 $399.99 at Dell

Save $510 - This was one of the most absurd Memorial Day monitor deals. With a whopping $500 off the sticker cost, Alienware's mid-range panel was much more affordable than it would otherwise be. High quality for a reasonable price? Not bad at all, Dell.

Panel size: 24.5-inch Resolution: Full HD Refresh rate: 360Hz

(opens in new tab) Aorus FV43U | $1,099.99 $699.99 at Amazon

Save $400 - Here was yet another Memorial Day monitor deal that managed to beat its Cyber Monday price by quite a long way. Even though it's more of a gaming TV than a traditional monitor thanks to that size, it's excellent value for money on a device that can easily do both.

Panel size: 43-inch Refresh rate: 144Hz Resolution: 4K



(opens in new tab) Samsung CRG9 | $1,199.99 $994 at Amazon

Save $205 - If you could have stretched your budget to the more premium end of the scale, you'll be mightily rewarded. The CRG9 is an excellent device with a super-sharp resolution and enormous size, so that $200 saving was much appreciated.

Panel size: 49-inch Resolution: WQHD (5120 x 1440p) Refresh rate: 120Hz

